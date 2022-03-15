FORT WORTH, Texas – On March 15, 2022, the Fort Worth Chamber announced that it will recognize Danone North America with its Chairman’s Spirit of Enterprise Award at the 2022 Annual Meeting on March 31 in Hangar 3C at Meacham International Airport. The award, initiated in 1975, recognizes local enterprises for outstanding contributions to the development of the Fort Worth community.

Danone North America is a business unit of Danone and one of the top food and beverage companies in the U.S. The corporation was recently recognized for its charitable contributions, awarding $160,000 in grant funding to various universities and nonprofits to advance a stronger and more sustainable food system as well as its gender-neutral parental leave policy available to all 3,500 manufacturing employees.

“I am honored to accept this Spirit of the Enterprise Award on behalf of the team here in Fort Worth,” said Alfred Lechner, Senior Plant Director, Fort Worth. “To be recognized in this community alongside other great businesses that have won this award in the past is a tribute to our dedicated employees and the support from the community. Fort Worth is a special place to work and we’re thrilled to be recognized with this outstanding award.”

“We are grateful for Danone’s continued economic and charitable investments in our city,” said Brandom Gengelbach, President and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber. “As a global leader in the food and beverage industry and one of the region’s major employers, their continued growth and investment in our community has been extraordinary.”

Selected by the four most recent chairs of the Fort Worth Chamber, the Spirit of Enterprise recipient is selected for its contributions to the advancement and prosperity of the city, as well as its commitment to the preservation of the American private enterprise system. This award is presented at the FWC’s Annual Meeting and sponsored by BNSF Railway. The Annual Meeting is presented by Frost Bank.

ABOUT DANONE NORTH AMERICA

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America’s mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

ABOUT THE FWC’S SPIRIT OF ENTERPRISE AWARD

The Chairman’s Spirit of Enterprise Award was initiated in 1975 to recognize local companies that have made significant contributions to the development of our community. Selected by the four most recent chairs of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the recipient is selected for its contributions to the advancement and prosperity of the city, as well as its commitment to the preservation of the American private enterprise system. This award is presented at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and sponsored by BNSF Railway.



ABOUT THE FORT WORTH CHAMBER

The Fort Worth Chamber, with 1,400 member businesses, is one of the largest chambers in the North Texas region. Through its core functions of business attraction and retention, talent development, small business and entrepreneur support, and government advocacy, the Chamber’s mission is to bring the Fort Worth region together to identify issues, solve problems and help align resources resulting in a stronger business climate and greater economic prosperity for all. Contact the Fort Worth Chamber at (817) 338-2491 or visit http://www.fortworthchamber.com/.

