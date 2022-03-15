The Fort Worth Police Department has been designated an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

FWPD is the largest police department in Texas to gain accreditation.

Started in 2006, the accreditation program evaluates a police department’s compliance with more than 170 best practices. These best practices were developed by Texas law enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individuals’ rights. These best practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

FWPD was originally accredited in February 2018. Police agencies must undergo an onsite inspection every four years, and this marks the second successful onsite inspection of FWPD.

To participate in the process, FWPD was required to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations.

In August 2021, the department began the lengthy process to become an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices. Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review was requested. The final onsite review took place March 2-3 and was conducted by trained police chiefs from other areas of Texas.

The award presentation will take place at an upcoming city council meeting.

