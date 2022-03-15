Actresses raise their fists in the air during the final scene of "Las Soldaderas" on March 11. The play is about the female warriors in the Mexican Revolution. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Rob Bosquez, the theater and creative writing instructor at Artes de la Rosa, introduced the Artes Academy students at their first performance of Nelly E. Cuellar-Garcia’s “Las Soldaderas.”
“A lot of the kids have been talking about war and its repercussions and what happens and how it could happen today,” Bosquez said. “When we started this play, there really wasn’t a war, but at the time that we started the play, there’s been a heavily televised war going on.”
The Artes Academy students performed the play March 11-12 about the “female warriors of the Mexican Revolution.” The completely student-run showing highlighted the work the students did during their Artes Academy Youth Arts Program semester while relating to current world events.
“When I got to spend time backstage with a lot of the theater actors and actresses you’re going to see tonight, I was so impressed that we’re actually going to double down on that,” Campbell said. “I’ll bring another check here and hand it over to Artes de la Rosa.”
Both the initial check and the double-down check added up to a $2,000 donation that will help keep Artes de la Rosa thriving, not just surviving, Romero said.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
