Rob Bosquez, the theater and creative writing instructor at Artes de la Rosa, introduced the Artes Academy students at their first performance of Nelly E. Cuellar-Garcia’s “Las Soldaderas.”

“A lot of the kids have been talking about war and its repercussions and what happens and how it could happen today,” Bosquez said. “When we started this play, there really wasn’t a war, but at the time that we started the play, there’s been a heavily televised war going on.”

The Artes Academy students performed the play March 11-12 about the “female warriors of the Mexican Revolution.” The completely student-run showing highlighted the work the students did during their Artes Academy Youth Arts Program semester while relating to current world events.

Crowd members fill the Rose Marine Theater before the showing of “Las Soldaderas” on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artes de la Rosa is featuring Metroplex artists in their gallery. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas House Rep. Ramon Romero (D-90), Artes de la Rosa Board Chair President Tanisia Castillo-Queppet, Artes de la Rosa Executive Director William Giron, Romero’s Community Outreach Coordinator Emerico Perez and Andrews Distributing Vice President of Government Affairs and Compliance Jim Campbell present a check for $1,000 to Artes de la Rosa. From left to right: William Giron, Tanisia Castillo-Queppet, Ramon Romero, Emerico Perez, Jim Campbell. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artes de la Rosa staff and board of directors pose with a donation check on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rob Bosquez, the theater and creative writing instructor at Artes de la Rosa, introduces the Artes Academy students at their first performance of Nelly E. Cuellar-Garcia’s “Las Soldaderas” on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artes Academy students perform “Las Soldaderas” on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Actresses are dressed in costumes made by students. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An actress sings during her performance of “Las Soldaderas” March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rob Bosquez, the theater and creative writing instructor at Artes de la Rosa, and students control lights and audio. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Actresses scramble on stage during their performance of “Las Soldaderas” on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Actresses perform on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An actress runs off stage at the Rose Marine Theater on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An actress walks away from her partners on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Actresses and actors close out the play on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sara Herrera, the education director and dance instructor at Artes de la Rosa, thanks guests for coming to “Las Soldaderas” on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Before the showing of “Las Soldaderas,” state Rep. Ramon Romero, D-90, Artes de la Rosa Board Chair President Tanisia Castillo-Queppet, Artes de la Rosa Executive Director William Giron, Romero’s Community Outreach Coordinator Emerico Perez and Andrews Distributing Vice President of Government Affairs and Compliance Jim Campbell presented a $1,000 donation check to Artes de la Rosa.

“When I got to spend time backstage with a lot of the theater actors and actresses you’re going to see tonight, I was so impressed that we’re actually going to double down on that,” Campbell said. “I’ll bring another check here and hand it over to Artes de la Rosa.”

Both the initial check and the double-down check added up to a $2,000 donation that will help keep Artes de la Rosa thriving, not just surviving, Romero said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

