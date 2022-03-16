FORT WORTH, TX – The Fort Worth Chamber announced it will recognize John Avila, Chairman of the Board for Byrne Construction, with the 2022 Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award. Avila will be recognized at the FWC’s 140th Annual Meeting on March 31, 2022 in Hangar 3C at Meacham International Airport.



As chairman, Avila is responsible for maintaining the company vision, mission, and core values and for establishing the company’s strategic objectives from year to year.

Avila’s community involvement includes prominent positions of leadership: Commissioner for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, Chairman of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Tarrant County Mental Health Foundation, along with numerous notable board positions and volunteer activities.



The award, named after the late Susan Halsey who served as chairman of the FWC in 2013, honors leadership excellence in business in the Fort Worth metropolitan area. It recognizes presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization they lead. The award was created to honor Susan Halsey, a formidable Fort Worth attorney and businesswoman, who passed away in December 2014. She was the managing partner of Jackson Walker LLP.



“John’s 40 years of experience as a senior-level executive for several of the nation’s top commercial construction firms has contributed to Byrne’s reputation as one of the most highly regarded contractors in the industry,” said Susan Sheffield, Chair for the Fort Worth Chamber, “Under his leadership, Byrne diversified its pursuits and built strong portfolios in aviation, healthcare, and education and we are proud to present him with this award.”



“I am humbled to be the recipient of this award amongst those distinguished individuals who have been formerly recognized.” said Avila, “My thanks and deepest appreciation to my family and all the members of Team Byrne who share in this award.”

Nominees must demonstrate the ability to actively support advancement; create a vision and inspire others; establish a positive image for his or her business while leading it to higher levels of success; encourage innovation and risk-taking among employees; give back to the community, and mentor.



The Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award, presented by Jackson Walker LLP, is presented at the FWC’s Annual Meeting, presented by Frost Bank.

ABOUT SUSAN HALSEY



Susan Halsey, a giant in Fort Worth’s legal, real estate and civic worlds, was known as a master of negotiation and diplomacy and a leader dedicated to extensive community service. Through her expertise and elegant spirit, she graciously advanced opportunities for women. In 2013, she was the second woman in the Chamber’s history to serve as board chairman. Halsey died in December 2014. She was a revered managing partner in the real estate section of the Jackson Walker law firm where she closed many high-dollar deals.



ABOUT THE FORT WORTH CHAMBER

The Fort Worth Chamber, with 1,300 member businesses, is one of the largest chambers in the North Texas region. Through its core functions of business attraction and retention, talent development, small business and entrepreneur support, and government advocacy, the Chamber’s mission is to bring the Fort Worth region together to identify issues, solve problems and help align resources resulting in a stronger business climate and greater economic prosperity for all. Contact the Fort Worth Chamber at (817) 338-2491 or visit http://www.fortworthchamber.com/.

