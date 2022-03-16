Fort Worth residents Curtis Basham and Janet Basham brought their dachshund Maisie — a first-time racer — to the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race at The Paw Pad, 5201 White Settlement Road.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. She may just sit there,” Curtis said. “She might try to escape.”

Maisie and the Bashams frequent dog parks and walking trails. Maisie was one of 13 weenie dogs racing on March 12.

Janet Basham, left, and Curtis Basham, right, pet their dachshund Maisie at the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

First-place winner Barkley roams around before the race on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Janet Basham meets her weenie dog Maisie at the finish line on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A weenie dog races down the turf space on March 12. The Paw Pad hosted its 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race where 13 weenie dogs competed. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A weenie dog veers off to the sidelines at the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race at The Paw Pad on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog races to its owner on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dog owner David Reiner draws his pup’s placement number on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Race participants wait to draw their placement numbers for the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Alie Rodriguez pets dogs at the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

First-place winner George Bosak holds his dog Barkley after their win. Bosak had Barkley chase a chew toy to the finish line. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Race officials review a video of the championship round to determine first-, second- and third-place winners. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jina Bosak holds Barkley after their win. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

David Reiner receives his second-place prize. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

First place winners George Bosak, left, and Jina Bosak, right, pose for their winner’s photo. They hold their first-place prize. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Third-place winners Alex Klinedinst, left, Jax, center, and Max Klinedinst, right, pose for their photo with their third-place prize. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

David Reiner, center, and his dog Kitty pose with friends and family after winning second place in the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The races were split into three heats of four, four and five dogs. The top two weenie dogs in the three heats faced off in a final championship race — the top three placing pups won buckets full of grooming supplies and other treats.

Most pups ran off to the sidelines during their races, but some shot straight to the finish line.

George Bosak and Jina Bosak’s dog, Barkley, took first place; David Reiner and his dog Kitty secured second place; and Alex Klinedinst and Max Klinedinst’s Jax nailed down third place.

“This is the second year she came in second. We’re a two-time racer,” Reiner said. “At least we’re consistent.”

Charlene Baxter, owner of The Paw Pad, was able to purchase Glamour Paws, a dog grooming salon, in 2015 after working for years in the grooming industry. As an extension to its grooming space, The Paw Pad opened its doors to the public in September 2020 and provides daycare, boarding and products for pets.

If you missed the weenie race, here’s how to to get rid of your hangdog expression: The Paw Pad space in the Mercantile River District will have a St. Patrick’sDay Yappy Hour from 6-8 p.m. March 17.

