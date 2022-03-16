Fort Worth residents Curtis Basham and Janet Basham brought their dachshund Maisie — a first-time racer — to the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race at The Paw Pad, 5201 White Settlement Road.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen. She may just sit there,” Curtis said. “She might try to escape.”
Maisie and the Bashams frequent dog parks and walking trails. Maisie was one of 13 weenie dogs racing on March 12.
The races were split into three heats of four, four and five dogs. The top two weenie dogs in the three heats faced off in a final championship race — the top three placing pups won buckets full of grooming supplies and other treats.
Most pups ran off to the sidelines during their races, but some shot straight to the finish line.
George Bosak and Jina Bosak’s dog, Barkley, took first place; David Reiner and his dog Kitty secured second place; and Alex Klinedinst and Max Klinedinst’s Jax nailed down third place.
“This is the second year she came in second. We’re a two-time racer,” Reiner said. “At least we’re consistent.”
Charlene Baxter, owner of The Paw Pad, was able to purchase Glamour Paws, a dog grooming salon, in 2015 after working for years in the grooming industry. As an extension to its grooming space, The Paw Pad opened its doors to the public in September 2020 and provides daycare, boarding and products for pets.
If you missed the weenie race, here’s how to to get rid of your hangdog expression: The Paw Pad space in the Mercantile River District will have a St. Patrick’sDay Yappy Hour from 6-8 p.m. March 17.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
