A group of millennials gathers to celebrate the birthday of their college buddy Pete (Tom Stourton) in Andrew Gaynord’s dark British comedy “All My Friends Hate Me” which brilliantly takes one joke and stretches it out for 90 minutes (seriously, it never gets old). As the cringeworthy moments pile up you begin to wonder if Pete’s so-called friends are a bunch of patronizing jerks, or, as the Garbage song goes, “I think I’m paranoid!”

In the decade since college, Pete has been spending his time doing charity work around the world, including a recent stint helping refugees. He’s in love with down-to-earth Sofia (Charly Clive) who is scheduled to join the reunion/birthday celebration the next day.

The tone for Pete’s weekend is set on the drive up where he comes across a homeless man living in his car. Off course, not only is Pete a good Samaritan, but he’s also an animal lover. So, when he sees a chained-up dog in distress he comes to the rescue (it doesn’t turn out well). The dreadful experience is followed by an exasperating encounter with a local when Pete stops to ask for directions. The elderly man is either an a—hole or an innocent Peter Sellers in disguise.

Not to worry, our birthday boy is ready for an epic weekend. He’s got “Sandstorm” by Darude blaring in the car when he arrives at a countryside stately manor, the destination for the weekend’s festivities.

The reception Pete receives when entering the mansion is not what he expected. In fact, no one is there. He falls asleep on the couch waiting for his college friends to arrive, and they do, soused, after spending the day drinking at the pub. It seems Pete didn’t get the memo.

The liquor flows as the “old gang” gets reacquainted. They reminisce, although Pete seems to remember things differently, and begin to trade barbs (most aimed at Pete) which are usually followed with “just kidding” or “don’t take things so seriously” vibes. At one point Pete confides in his quirky ex Claire (Antonia Clarke), “Everybody is being mean, and I don’t know what’s going on” to which she responds, “You’re just a bit anxious.”

To make matters worse (or better for the audience) Pete’s friends have picked up a stray, as in a local named Harry (Dustin Demri-Burns) who is determined to take the birthday boy’s spotlight. The eccentric stranger is the life of the party, and he does seem to be getting his kicks by picking on Pete who tries to push back only to be told to “Chill” by his friend George whose family owns the mansion. Fig (Georgina Campbell), George’s girlfriend, seems to be on the attack by telling Pete that he’s not doing too well as the Guest of Honor, and then there’s coke fiend Archie (Graham Dickson) who goes off on Pete for using up his stash. Was he set up? It sure feels that way or maybe paranoia is running rampant.

Written by Tom Palmer and Tom Stourton (who plays Pete), the comedy duo knows exactly how far to push each uncomfortable moment never straying outside of ambiguity. It may be a 93-minute running gag, but I found myself laughing out loud as I squirmed in my seat the entire time. There are however a few awkward moments that take away from the film’s funny comedic tone.

The cast has impeccable timing making this a laugh-out-loud riot. It also helps that we can all relate to Pete’s predicament. Who hasn’t said or done something they regret later after taking a comment the wrong way? Here, you’re never quite sure if these people are trying to make Pete’s life a living hell or everything is just an innocent coincidence. Like whenever Pete begins to discuss his charity work with refugees. Someone always cuts him off and changes the subject. Hilarious.

(3 ½ stars)

Tom Stourton in the movie "All My Friends Hate Me."

