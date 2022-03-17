Arlington resident Maggie Gautreaux has a special connection with the late Selena Quintanilla, a Texan singer referred to as the “Queen of Tejano music.”

Gautreaux’s family lives in Corpus Christi, the birthplace of Quintanilla. She expressed her love for Quintanilla by painting portraits of her at the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite at El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 3517 S. Cooper St. in Arlington.

“I just love Selena, she’s awesome. She is just an icon,” Gautreaux said. “Selena is just part of what we do. She has true followers. She is a staple in the culture.”

El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 3517 S. Cooper St., served $5 margaritas at the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite event on March 15. (Cristian ArguetasSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Retired art teacher Loretta Gonzalez, the host of the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite, teaches participant Daniel Rosales. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Host Loretta Gonzalez shows guests a reference photo. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Host Loretta Gonzalez helps a participant on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participants paint on March 15. A total of 20 participants signed up for the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 3517 S. Cooper St., provided a space for Loretta Gonzalez’s Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest uses a brush to paint hair on a canvas. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Most guests at the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite are first-timers, the host Loretta Gonzalez said. Gonzalez is a retired high school art teacher. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Supplies and admission was included in the ticket price for the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest uses a reference photo as guidance on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guest Alexis Ramirez paints on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

First-time painter Daniel Rosales paints at the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participant Daniel Rosales takes a break from painting on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Host Loretta Gonzalez instructs participants on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The March 15 Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite will not be the only of its kind, Gautreaux plans to go to all six Selena paint nights hosted by retired Skyline High School art teacher Loretta Gonzalez.

“She passed away on the 31st of this month (in 1995),” Gonzalez said. “So, that’s why Selena (is the theme.) It makes it easy for me.”

Guests paint portraits of the Tejana singer on pre-prepared canvases — each night features a different portrait.

Twenty participants signed up for her March 15 session at El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, Gonzalez said. Her experience as a high school art teacher helps her guide beginner artists.

The final three painting sessions will be at the 303 Bar and Grill, 303 W. Davis St., Oak Cliff Brewing Co., 1300 S. Polk St., and at Pour House Dallas, 1300 W. Davis St.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

