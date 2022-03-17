Arlington resident Maggie Gautreaux has a special connection with the late Selena Quintanilla, a Texan singer referred to as the “Queen of Tejano music.”
Gautreaux’s family lives in Corpus Christi, the birthplace of Quintanilla. She expressed her love for Quintanilla by painting portraits of her at the Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite at El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 3517 S. Cooper St. in Arlington.
“I just love Selena, she’s awesome. She is just an icon,” Gautreaux said. “Selena is just part of what we do. She has true followers. She is a staple in the culture.”
The March 15 Como La Flor Selena Paint Nite will not be the only of its kind, Gautreaux plans to go to all six Selena paint nights hosted by retired Skyline High School art teacher Loretta Gonzalez.
“She passed away on the 31st of this month (in 1995),” Gonzalez said. “So, that’s why Selena (is the theme.) It makes it easy for me.”
Guests paint portraits of the Tejana singer on pre-prepared canvases — each night features a different portrait.
If you go:
Bidi Bidi Bon Bon Selena Paint Nite
Pour House Dallas
March 21, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Selena Forever at Oak Cliff Brewing
Oak Cliff Brewing Co.
March 22, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Anything for Selena Paint Nite
303 Bar and Grill
March 29, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Twenty participants signed up for her March 15 session at El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, Gonzalez said. Her experience as a high school art teacher helps her guide beginner artists.
The final three painting sessions will be at the 303 Bar and Grill, 303 W. Davis St., Oak Cliff Brewing Co., 1300 S. Polk St., and at Pour House Dallas, 1300 W. Davis St.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report.