The Office of the Police Oversight Monitor has introduced a new interactive online process for community members to share their comments, suggestions and commendations or file a complaint or concern about a Fort Worth Police officer.

Residents may access the new process online.

The complaint and commendation process are vital to the promotion of police accountability and transparency, and the office looks forward to hearing more about the successes and challenges of community police interactions in Fort Worth.

OPOM serves as a proactive leader in law enforcement accountability to the Fort Worth Police Department and the community it serves. The office is the designated community oversight agency empowered to act fairly and impartially, ensuring greater accountability of and public trust in Fort Worth law enforcement.

The office will continue to offer printable complaint and commendation forms.

To learn more about the office’s processes, call 817-392-6535 or email the office.

Like this: Like Loading...