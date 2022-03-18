From a weenie dog race to a student-run play to a Pi Day challenge, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Host Loretta Gonzalez instructs participants on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Participant Daniel Rosales takes a break from painting on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Guest Alexis Ramirez paints on March 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Arlington resident Maggie Gautreaux paints and eats at El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 3517 S. Cooper St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Host Loretta Gonzalez shows guests a reference photo. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Janet Basham, left, and Curtis Basham, right, pet their dachshund Maisie at the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Janet Basham meets her weenie dog Maisie at the finish line on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A weenie dog races down the turf space on March 12. The Paw Pad hosted its 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race where 13 weenie dogs competed. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A weenie dog veers off to the sidelines at the 2nd Annual Weenie Dog Race at The Paw Pad on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Dogs scramble down the race field on March 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Race officials review a video of the championship round to determine first-, second- and third-place winners. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Mariana Tejada, a teacher at Christene C. Moss Elementary School, manages a class of 25 students. Tejada has taught English and reading to bilingual students for two years. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A slice of pie on a table at Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St., offers an exclusive pie flavor — Chicken Lickin — twice a year on their birthday and on Pi Day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Emporium Pies manager Nix Holkon takes a customer’s order on March 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Emporium Pies manager Nix Holkon and shift lead Desiree Sosa listen to guests recite the mathematical constant pi to the 20th decimal on March 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Emporium Pies manager Nix Holkon and shift lead Desiree Sosa listen to a challenge participant on March 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Texas House Rep. Ramon Romero (D-90), Artes de la Rosa Board Chair President Tanisia Castillo-Queppet, Artes de la Rosa Executive Director William Giron, Romero’s Community Outreach Coordinator Emerico Perez and Andrews Distributing Vice President of Government Affairs and Compliance Jim Campbell present a check for $1,000 to Artes de la Rosa. From left to right: William Giron, Tanisia Castillo-Queppet, Ramon Romero, Emerico Perez, Jim Campbell. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Rob Bosquez, the theater and creative writing instructor at Artes de la Rosa, introduces the Artes Academy students at their first performance of Nelly E. Cuellar-Garcia’s “Las Soldaderas” on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
An actress sings during her performance of “Las Soldaderas” March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Rob Bosquez, the theater and creative writing instructor at Artes de la Rosa, and students control lights and audio. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
An actress walks away from her partners on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Actresses raise their fists in the air during the final scene of “Las Soldaderas” on March 11. The play is about the female warriors in the Mexican Revolution. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Artes de la Rosa is featuring Metroplex artists in their gallery. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Dee Lara O’Neal, left, and her husband Zach O’Neal, right, live in the Fairmount neighborhood. Lara O’Neal is the executive director at the Design-Build Institute of America Southwest Region. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cristian ArguetaSoto

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. He can be reached at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or (817) 317-6991.

