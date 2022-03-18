Reginald Kimbro pled guilty on Friday to the April 9, 2017 rape and murder of

Molly Jane Matheson, a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Kimbro had previously dated Matheson while she attended the University of Arkansas, but they had not been in a relationship for years at the time of her murder.



Matheson’s body was found April 10, 2017, by her mother after she did not report to work as scheduled. She had been beaten and strangled and Kimbro attempted to destroy evidence by washing her in the shower and washing a load of laundry where he left behind his underwear. Fort Worth Police Detectives Kyle Sullivan and Matt Anderson connected Kimbro to the crime through DNA, cell phone records, electricity usage, and surveillance cameras.



While Kimbro was under investigation for Matheson’s murder, he raped and strangled Megan Getrum, a 36-year-old Plano woman. Getrum was a stranger to Kimbro and was taking an evening

hike at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve near her home at the time of her murder on April 14, 2017. Getrum’s body was found days later in lake Ray Hubbard. Detective Aaron Benzick of the Plano

Police Department connected Kimbro to the case using DNA and witness statements and identification which put Kimbro in the parking lot of the Nature Preserve at the time of Getrum’s disappearance. He was charged with Capital Murder in Dallas County for Getrum’s death. Kimbro pled guilty and also was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the Dallas County case.



During the years-long investigation by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement, it was learned that Kimbro had been accused of Aggravated Sexual Assault in Plano in 2012, in South Padre in 2014 and again in 2014 in Allen. At the time of Matheson’s murder, none of those cases had been filed in their respective counties. Kimbro was subsequently indicted for all cases and had been positively linked to each victim through DNA and CODIS.



Kimbro pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in the Plano case, life in the South Padre case, and 20 years in the McKinney case. During the Fort Worth investigation, another victim came forward to report a 2014 Sexual Assault and Kimbro was indicted in Collin County. He also pled guilty to 20 years for that case. Each of those sentences was the maximum allowed by law.



The multi-county disposition was orchestrated in part by Assistant Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Allenna Bangs and Page Simpson with the help of prosecutors in Dallas County, Collin County, and Cameron County. Throughout the investigation, with the assistance of TCCDA Investi-gator Pauline Fitzgerald, four other victims were also identified. Victims described being drugged, strangled, and raped. For various reasons, these sexual assaults had not been previously reported to law enforcement, but all four women were prepared to testify against Kimbro.



“Reginald Kimbro is a serial rapist and a serial killer. He used his personality and charm to attract women or drugged them when that did not work,” Allenna Bangs said. “He talked his way out of case after case until his violence culminated in the deaths of Molly Matheson and Megan Getrum.”



In 2019, the Texas Legislature created Molly Jane’s Law, which requires law enforcement officer investigating Sexual Assault to input pertinent information into a national database which is maintained by the FBI. The effort to enact Molly Jane’s Law was led by the Matheson family and their non-profit organization Project Beloved.

“The women affected by Kimbro’s crimes are incredibly brave for coming forward with their experiences,” Page Simpson said. “This plea allows the Matheson and Getrum families to finally hear him admit what he did and simultaneously ensures he cannot do it again.”



Kimbro has waived all appeals. Several allocutions will take place Tuesday morning.

