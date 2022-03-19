Deadlines matter — especially in elections.

It could make the difference between candidates clinching their party’s nomination or possibly facing a May 24 runoff. That was the case in the race for the State Board of Education’s District 11 seat.

James Whitfield, a former Grapevine-Colleyville ISD principal, ended up being the second top vote-getter in a three-way race for the State Board of Education District 11 Democratic nomination — appearing to force a runoff against former educator and Southlake resident Luis Miguel Sifiuentes.

Whitfield, though, did not campaign. Two weeks after filing to run, he exited the race to challenge Republican incumbent Pat Hardy. However, his name still appeared on the ballot because he missed the Dec. 14 deadline to have his name erased from it.

That missed deadline ultimately meant more than 18,000 voters cast their ballots for him. However, Whitfield formally withdrew his candidacy, according to the Texas Secretary of State. That leaves Sifiuentes, who did not win 50% of the vote, as the apparent Democratic nominee for District 11.

Whitfield’s spokesperson did not return a request to comment.

A third Democratic Party candidate, DC Caldwell, was ruled ineligible for the general election because he filed to run in multiple primaries.

In the Republican primary, Hardy easily defended her spot against three challengers, including Caldwell. Hardy garnered nearly 59% of the vote.

Tarrant County is split between Districts 11 and 13. Most of Tarrant County is in District 11, which also includes Dallas, Parker, Hood, Somervell and Johnson counties. District 13 has the remaining part of Tarrant County and stretches over into Dallas County.

Fort Worth’s other seat on the State Board of Education has a runoff between two Republicans. Kathryn Monette and A. Denise Russell were the top two vote-getters in the four-person GOP primary for District 13.

Monette narrowly edged out Russell by 235 votes to finish first.

Monette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russell is an educator who says she is running to boost the standing of Texas’ education system to make it more competitive against other states. She also said she wants to see more advanced education programs for students.

“I am running for the State Board of Education, because I believe our Texas educational system can develop into a top-notch model for other states,” she said. “We just need a new vision to fine-tune our current educational services which will enhance our student education.”

The winner will face Democratic incumbent Aicha Davis, a former educator who has been on the board for one term. Davis did not face a primary opponent.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

