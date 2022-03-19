By Norman and Pam Robbins

Most people who’ve lived in Fort Worth all their lives have no idea that Plum Valley exists. Our 22 homes in four cul-de-sacs, surrounded by massive trees, is a highly desirable part of the Ridglea area.

Situated across from the fifth green on the Ridglea Country Club north course, on the west side of Fort Worth, we have egrets, hoot owls and sometimes are visited by Ridglea’s resident red foxes. While our neighbors are varied in background and origin, two of my Arlington Heights high school classmates and a classmate from rival Paschal high school live here, and a couple of us even went to nursery school together.

Dog walking and training is ongoing in Plum Valley, and cats roam freely. The gate and private streets are well suited for grandkids motoring around in miniature cars, and fun for passing footballs, playing catch and throwing frisbees. Residents have embraced pickleball and have bought a net with plans to tape off one of the cul-de-sacs for dinking.

Each residence is unique in design. There are lighted common areas, one with a fire pit, which are great for neighborhood get-togethers. We gather with our favorite beverages around the fire pit in winter and for barbeque and other bites in warmer weather.

From a real estate perspective, Pam was a realtor and I still am, the home values in Plum Valley are attractive. Location, location, location is perfect, and your investment will only get better in the future.

Pam and I have lived in Plum Valley for nearly 19 years, and enjoy it more and more each year. The proximity to great dining in Ridglea and most other parts of Fort Worth make it easily accessible via either Camp Bowie or West Vickery. New restaurants frequent the area, the most recent being The Fitzgerald.

Walking is big in Ridglea Hills with numerous routes available for variety. Some of our favorites encircle Luther Lake and the golf course. Two days a week on our walk we get the opportunity to do a “little dance” for our granddaughter on her way to school bringing a big grin to her face.

All in all, Plum Valley Place is a great place to live.

Norman Robbins has been working on the civic betterment of Fort Worth for nearly 50 years, first at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, then Lockheed Martin and with the Fort Worth ISD as a board member. He’s now a realtor with Williams Trew Real Estate. Pam Robbins was a realtor in Fort Worth for 36 years retiring from Williams Trew Real Estate at the end of 2021. The couple loves Fort Worth and is devoted to its improvement. They have three grown children and four grandchildren, all of whom live in Fort Worth.

