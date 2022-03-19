It’s evident that writer-director Ti West is a fan of 70s and 80s horror. In 2009 he gave us “House of the Devil” a refreshing return to fright films from three decades earlier. Now, after nine years away from the genre, he dives back in with “X” a gory tribute to Austin filmmaker Tobe Hooper and while “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is the first thing that comes to mind, it seems that West was inspired by Hooper’s follow-up 1976’s “Eaten Alive.”

“X” opens in 1979 at a Houston strip club named Bayou Burlesque situated in the middle of a group of oil and gas refineries perfect for those third-shift workers. Mia Goth plays Maxine Minx, a young stripper with stardom in her eyes. She may be the lead actress in the forthcoming porn film “The Farmer’s Daughter”, but Maxine aspires to be the next Lynda Carter and by the time the credits roll you’ll witness some Wonder Woman-like heroism as events take a turn for the worse.

There are moments that feel like we’re watching a reboot of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” especially when we see Maxine with five young people traveling through rural Texas in a van. They don’t pick up any hitchhikers, but they stop at a small gas station-convenience store that reminds one of the comparable joint owned by the Hardesty family. There’s also an isolated country home where “X” takes place that is very déjà vu.

The elderly owners of the country estate, Howard (Stephen Ure), and his wife Pearl (also played by Mia Goth under a heavy layer of makeup and prosthetics), have rented out the cabin behind their home to Maxine and her bunch, unaware that the group plans to shoot a low-budget porn film on the property. Crusty old Howard doesn’t like his new tenants, but voyeuristic Pearl takes a shining to Maxine who she sees as a younger version of herself. West, surprisingly, incorporates heartbreak into the story as the audience is forced to feel empathy for the old proprietor who just wants to be loved.

The filmmaking group consists of Maxine’s boyfriend producer Wayne (Martin Henderson shedding his “Grey’s Anatomy” image to play the role in seedy Matthew McConaughey fashion), nerdy director RJ (Owen Campbell), a fan of Godard who wants to create artistic erotica, his naïve girlfriend/boom operator Lorraine (Jenna Ortega), who has no idea they are about to shoot a porn film, blonde starlet stripper Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow), striving for Marilyn Monroe but channeling Virginia Madsen in “The Hot Spot,” and Vietnam veteran turned porn star Jackson Hole played by Scott Mescudi (better known as rapper Kid Cudi).

Goth fills most of the frames (especially since she’s pulling double duty) but Mescudi is the film’s biggest (cough) asset. The musician-actor is Fred Williamson, Jim Brown, and Jim Kelly rolled up into one, that’s right, “Three the Hard Way” (pun intended), with the action/stunts in the 1974 film substituted with Mescudi shagging everyone in sight.

Sex has always played a significant role in the genre that began in the late 1890s when French filmmaker Georges Méliès gave the world a 3-minute short film titled “Le Manoir du Diable” which translates to “House of the Devil”, nice coincidence. In fact, the very first line in the “X”-inspiring “Eaten Alive” is “My names Buck and I’m here to f–k” recited by Robert Englund (pre-Freddy Krueger). That line may have led the audience to believe that they were in store for a sex-filled romp, just as a film about shooting a porno would suggest, but Hooper and West both shine the spotlight on the gratuitous violence and gore.

The practical effects in “X” are first-rate thanks to Peter Jackson’s WETA Workshop. We’re talking 70s era over the top, wince-inducing gore. Before “Lord of the Rings” the New Zealand studio was responsible for the effects in Jackson’s horror films “Dead Alive” and “The Frighteners”. “X” may be devoid of chainsaws, but West gets creative with pitchforks, hammers, nails, shotguns, and automobiles to satisfy the gorehounds. Let’s not forget the biggest “Eaten Alive” reference, the alligator. It only appears in a few scenes, but they are truly frightening. The tension is nerve-wracking as the gator closes in on Maxine while she swims back to the dock in an ode to Spielberg’s “Jaws”.

The haunting score by Tyler Bates heightens the film’s chilling tone, the composer previously worked with West in 2013’s “The Sacrament”. There’s also a beautiful and atmospheric collaboration featuring Chelsea Wolfe on the track “Oui Oui Marie”. The soundtrack features classic tracks by Mungo Jerry and Blue Oyster Cult, but the best musical moment happens when Mescudi and Snow perform an acoustic version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” while West uses a split-screen effect showing elderly Pearl, long past her prime, filled with heartache as the lyrics “Even children get older and I’m getting older too” are sung.

Ti West returns to horror after a nine-year absence, only to unveil his magnum opus. “X” is an instant horror classic with standout performances by Mia Goth and Scott Mescudi. The production design by Tom Hammock creates the illusion that we’re back in 1979 thanks to intricate care given to the smallest details which include vintage cans of Shiner and Pearl beer, while Malgosia Turzanska’s costume design includes bell-bottoms and leisure suits, accurately reflecting the fashions of the era. Sex, Gore, and Rock n Roll.

(4 stars)

Now showing in theaters

