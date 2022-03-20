Managing a class of 25 students is a lot for any teacher, but it’s like being around family for Fort Worth ISD educator Mariana Tejada.

The Teach for America corps member is a dual language teacher at Christine C. Moss Elementary, where she has taught reading and English language arts to bilingual students for the past two years. Compared to her colleagues, who have about 14 students in a class, Tejada’s classes are on the larger side — a sign of the need for more bilingual teachers like her, she said.

“Our student population is becoming more diverse,” Tejada said. “Our bilingual teacher rates have to match. We’re seeing a huge scarcity in bilingual teachers.”

Fort Worth ISD recognizes a need for more bilingual educators like Tejada. To build its bilingual teacher numbers, administrators are recruiting more Spanish-speakers, as well as building a college student-to-educator pipeline.

Fort Worth ISD initially declined a Fort Worth Report interview request, saying administrators were not available. The district asked for written questions, which were not answered by March 14, the start of spring break.

In January, the district had 41 elementary bilingual teacher vacancies. In mid-March, 132 teacher spots were open. In the 2020-21 school year, about 855 bilingual teachers worked in the district. A federal survey found 44% of public schools have teacher vacancies.

More than six out of 10 students in Fort Worth ISD are Latino, and more than three out of 10 students are bilingual or English-as-a-second-language learners. The average bilingual students-to-teacher ratio is 31 to 1 — more than double the Fort Worth ISD’s average of 14 to 1.

Bilingual teachers have an increased workload compared to those who have to teach only in English. Everything Tejada does, from class decorations to assignments and tests, has to be in two languages. The larger classes also mean bilingual students don’t get as much one-on-one time as other students. And sometimes bilingual teachers are called onto other tasks, like translating school announcements.

“I would love to have another teacher to split with so that we can shrink our class sizes because I do think that’s beneficial for students,” she said.

Steve Przymus is an assistant professor of bilingual and multicultural education in Texas Christian University’s College of Education. The shortage of bilingual teachers is not new, he said.

Across all school districts, Przymus sees a dearth of Spanish-speaking teachers in three areas: English as a second language, bilingual and special education.

ESL and bilingual education have different goals. Bilingual teachers are fluent in students’ first language and help transition them to English. ESL teachers help find the best way to immerse students in English.

Mexico recruitment draws criticism

Some parents have criticized Fort Worth ISD’s decision to hire teachers from Mexico.

In January, the district announced it would hold a virtual hiring fair in Mexico City to recruit teachers. The effort was focused on teachers who are already certified or interested in becoming certified in bilingual elementary school and secondary Spanish for the 2022-23 school year.

In a news release, Raúl Peña, chief talent officer, described the initiative as administrators thinking out of the box. Dallas ISD has recruited teachers from Mexico since at least 2006.

At a January school board meeting, resident Amy Super questioned why Fort Worth ISD was going outside of Texas for bilingual teachers when the state has a number of Hispanic-serving universities. For example, she pointed to Texas State University, one of the top teacher-producing colleges in the state. Last school year, Texas State had 733 students become teachers.

Recruiting teachers from Mexico is a great opportunity for Fort Worth ISD, Przymus said. Teachers from south of the border could have a better understanding of what their students are going through when learning a second language, he said. In fact, they could be going through many of the same obstacles their students face.

The teachers from Mexico also bring cultural knowledge that they can share with their Mexican American students, the professor said.

Money matters

Cindy Reyes, a second-grade dual language teacher, guides her students through an assignment. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD is using incentives to woo teachers to its classrooms. Some bilingual teachers could make almost $70,000 in their first year.

The base salary for a new teacher is $58,000.

Fort Worth ISD is offering a one-time $5,000 sign-on bonus for teachers who have a bilingual certification. To get that cash, they have to work as bilingual teachers in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Half will be paid in December and the other half will be added to their checks in June 2023.

Elementary bilingual teachers can get an extra $4,000 every year, too.

New teachers also can get an additional $2,000 for signing their contracts by May and $500 if they are a Fort Worth ISD graduate.

These types of stipends are needed in education, Pryzmus said. They’re even more important when trying to recruit teachers who have a specific set of skills, like speaking additional languages beyond English, he said.

‘High barriers’

Tejada, the Fort Worth ISD educator, sees another hurdle for more bilingual teachers like her: the certification process.

“There are high barriers for becoming a bilingual teacher,” she said.

All Texas teachers are required to have a state teaching certificate. That process includes getting a bachelor’s degree, completing an educator preparation program, pass certification exams, submitting a state application and being fingerprinted.

The process to get a bilingual education certificate is just as rigorous. First, a teacher has to complete 270 course clock hours and have 30 hours of observation. Then they must take several exams.

The Bilingual Target Language Proficiency Test is notoriously difficult, Tejada said. She knows people whose first language was Spanish and yet they failed. The exam tests teacher’s speaking, reading, listening and writing Spanish skills.

Additionally, they have to take two more tests plus another teaching test. Some of the tests, such as the proficiency test, have fees. The proficiency test alone costs $116.

Five tests is a high burden on bilingual teachers, Tejada said. The educator knows plenty of Spanish-speakers who qualify to be bilingual teachers, but they often don’t see the job as worth it because of the high entry point and effectively doing twice the work.

“People do the cost-benefit analysis of taking this one additional certification is not worth it,” Tejada said.

More than 16,000 people earned bilingual teacher certificates last school year.

TCU developing solutions

Students raise their hands to answer a teacher’s questions. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Przymus, the TCU professor, has been working with the district in recent years to beef up its staff. Some solutions to filling the bilingual vacancies are right in Fort Worth ISD’s backyard.

TCU was recently invited to join the National Center for Teacher Residencies, an organization aiming to diversify the country’s teacher workforce. Przymus described the program as a way to attract and recruit more elementary bilingual teachers to Fort Worth ISD.

As the details are hashed out on that potential partnership, TCU’s College of Education has worked to build a program to help turn Fort Worth ISD instructional assistants into certified teachers. Instructional assistants support a teacher in a classroom.

TCU is targeting instructional assistants, also known as an educational aide, who already have associate degrees. To be an educational aide, the minimum requirement is to be a high school graduate or have a GED certificate and have experience working with students or parents.

Fort Worth ISD had more than 800 educational aides last school year. Those who already have an associate degree are just a couple years shy from getting their teacher certification, Pryzmus said.

For the past year and a half, Przymus has been holding a night class for teachers in Fort Worth ISD and other area districts to prepare them for the ESL certification test.

TCU has more focused efforts, too. In the fall, the university will launch the Maestro Program, an effort to get more Latino teachers in Texas schools. About 2% of the nation’s teachers are Hispanic men. Przymus is the faculty lead for the Maestro Program.

“In a state like Texas, the gap between Latino students and the teachers that look like them and can share similar experiences is big,” the education professor said.

Bilingual teachers are a way for Spanish-speaking students to see their full potential in action, Przymus said. It also makes children feel valued because their school is meeting them where they are, he added. The benefits are seemingly endless for students.

“They feel better about themselves at school, their identity of being a bilingual person at school is greater, and then they do better,” Przymus said. “We are the frontlines of providing all of those things for all kids, and it really is a great place to have more bilingual educators.”

True calling

Tejada, the bilingual teacher at CC Moss Elementary, never intended to follow her father’s footsteps as an educator.

She saw firsthand how her father, who taught in Fort Worth ISD, poured everything into a job he loved to support his family. She remembers his late nights and even the days when he’d bring candy home that she knew was meant for his students.

Still, Tejada saw the financial struggle of her parents trying to make ends meet on a teacher salary. She wanted to avoid that. Tejada earned her bachelor’s degree in government and economics from the University of Texas at Austin and decided to climb the corporate ladder.

But she didn’t see anyone who looked like her — a young Latina who was a child of immigrants — in boardrooms. Tejada realized her true calling.

“Now I teach my kids the power of speaking the language that we do, our culture and identity, and how that is our superpower,” she said.

