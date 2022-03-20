Nonprofit Fort Worth SPARC Executive Director Tobi Jackson watched students at the nonprofit agency’s three-day spring break camp on March 17.

“We focus in 76105 because it is on the state’s top 25 for need — it’s No. 8,” Jackson said. “But more than that, we focus on 76105 because there is so much opportunity for the kids, and we try to bring that opportunity here.”

Kids run around at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. The camp is part of a city program that focuses on giving kids equal access to after-school programming. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children mess with each other before playing dodgeball at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ousmane Ndim, a Texas Wesleyan University athlete, asks students to get in line. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Balls are lined up for dodgeball at at Fort Worth’s SPARC spring break camp at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A team prepares to play dodgeball. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Kids throw balls at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A kid launches a ball playing dodgeball at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Camp SPARC shirts are set on a table at Fort Worth SPARC’s camp at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Oak Cliff Veggie Project gave out bags of vegetables and fruits at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Nonprofit The Concilio offers COVID-19 vaccines at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

COVID-19 vaccine supplies sit in a tub at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Wesleyan University athletes and kids play soccer at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Wesleyan University athletes play with Camp SPARC kids on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Camp SPARC staff have snacks available for kids on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jackson has been the director of Fort Worth SPARC since 2015. The nonprofit focuses on ensuring “all children have equitable access to after-school programs that promote intellectual, creative and healthy development to create engaged and productive citizens.”

The three-day camp at Sycamore Park, 2525 E. Rosedale St., allowed students in the 76105 area code to come out and have fun during their spring break — a lot of the students do not have the means to travel outside of the city during their school break, Jackson said.

Texas Wesleyan University athletes helped run the camp from March 16-18. The first day of the camp brought 102 camp participants.

“We hope that this will become a summer program that we can get funded for two weeks in the summer,” Jackson said. “I love the kids and I love the community, and I hope I die doing this work. I really hope I can do this until I’m 800-years old.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.