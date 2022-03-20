Kids and Texas Wesleyan University athletes play dodgeball at Fort Worth SPARC's Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Nonprofit Fort Worth SPARC Executive Director Tobi Jackson watched students at the nonprofit agency’s three-day spring break camp on March 17.
“We focus in 76105 because it is on the state’s top 25 for need — it’s No. 8,” Jackson said. “But more than that, we focus on 76105 because there is so much opportunity for the kids, and we try to bring that opportunity here.”
Jackson has been the director of Fort Worth SPARC since 2015. The nonprofit focuses on ensuring “all children have equitable access to after-school programs that promote intellectual, creative and healthy development to create engaged and productive citizens.”
The three-day camp at Sycamore Park, 2525 E. Rosedale St., allowed students in the 76105 area code to come out and have fun during their spring break — a lot of the students do not have the means to travel outside of the city during their school break, Jackson said.
Texas Wesleyan University athletes helped run the camp from March 16-18. The first day of the camp brought 102 camp participants.
“We hope that this will become a summer program that we can get funded for two weeks in the summer,” Jackson said. “I love the kids and I love the community, and I hope I die doing this work. I really hope I can do this until I’m 800-years old.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
