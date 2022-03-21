Match Day did not exist when Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine adviser and professor Janice Knebl graduated from medical school 40 years ago.

“It’s really good. It’s been a great ride. Medicine is a wonderful profession,” Knebl said.

Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine students and their families listen to speakers give out awards at their Match Day on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine student Jay Powell wins an award at the school’s Match Day on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas College of Osteopathic advisers LaKeisha Crawford, left, and Janice Knebl, right, prepare to hand out match envelopes on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine adviser Janice Knebl, left, hands student Marshall A. Hall his match letter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas College of Osteopathic students Justinne Certeza, left, and Jazmin Fernandez, right, open their match envelopes on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Justinne Certeza celebrates her match. Certeza matched to her No. 1 choice — the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students Justinne Certeza, left, and Jazmin Fernandez, right, cheer together. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Barbara Karnkowska opens her envelope on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

As Knebl reminisced on her medical career, 230 Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine students’ fates were decided at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., on March 18. Match Day is the day medical students find out where they will be continuing their postgraduate education. The college is part of the University of North Texas’ Health Science Center.

The room full of students exploded with cheers, screams, crying and everything in between as the graduating medical students opened their envelopes that contained a letter revealing where they will continue their education.

Student Justinne Certeza stood with friend Jazmin Fernandez as they hurriedly opened their envelopes together — Certeza screamed and cheered as she matched at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Fernandez celebrated as she matched at the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

“Beforehand, I felt both nervous and hopeful. I was also relieved to have matched and see the outcome of years of hard work,” Certeza said. “Afterward, I felt unbelievable joy and excitement to match to my No. 1 program.”

Fernandez and Certeza spent almost every step of their way together, Certeza said. Fernandez also matched her No. 1 choice.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.