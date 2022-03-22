Newly renovated 38,000-square-foot center is the organization’s largest and serves as headquarters

WHAT:

Alliance For Children, the children’s advocacy center serving Tarrant County, has purchased and renovated a 38,000-square-foot building at 3609 Marquita Drive, Fort Worth, more than doubling the space that it now has to serve the community. The largest of its three centers, this location houses 50 Alliance For Children staff members, three units of Child Protective Investigations the Fort Worth Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, and provides landing space for other area partners working these cases. On Wednesday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m., Alliance For Children staff, board of directors, partners and supporters will dedicate the building with a ribbon cutting followed by tours. Alongside others, The Morris Foundation will be recognized for its generous support of the building, which will be named The Morris Foundation Building.

Part of the nonprofit’s $15.8 million capital campaign, this building expansion is one more step toward extending the network of tailormade healing and support services provided to child abuse victims and their protective families. This newly renovated building will not only accommodate Tarrant County’s rapid population growth, but it will also provide more space to deliver depth to investigative and healing services, including being able to bring the counseling department back in-house; upgrading technology to better serve victims of child abuse; and providing room for growing partnerships and staff.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 30, 2022. 8:30 a.m. arrival; 9:00 a.m. program begins

WHO:

· Alliance For Children CEO Julie Evans

· Alliance For Children Board of Directors President Tanya Merlino, and Alliance For Children board members

· Funders: Amon G. Carter Foundation, Bird Family Foundation, BNSF Railway Foundation, Fort Worth Police Department, Frost Bank, Jane & John Justin Foundation, Junior League of Fort Worth, The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, The Morris Foundation, Kathy & Andy Rector, The Rees-Jones Foundation, The Ryan Foundation, Sid W. Richardson Foundation, Judy Smith, Vestal B. Sanders Charitable Foundation, and Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust.

· Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley

· Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes

· Texas House of Representative Nicole Collier

· The Morris Foundation President & CEO Elizabeth Brands

· Former Alliance For Children Board President Eric Herrstrom

· Alliance For Children partners

WHERE:

Alliance For Children, 3609 Marquita Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76116

BACKGROUND:

Alliance For Children is the only Tarrant County non-profit organization directly involved in protecting children from child abuse through coordinated and teamed investigations with 31 local law enforcement jurisdictions, Cook Children’s Healthcare System, JPS Health Network, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Tarrant County Juvenile Services, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

ABOUT ALLIANCE FOR CHILDREN:

Alliance For Children is the children’s advocacy center serving all of Tarrant County. Since 1992, more than 63,000 children have benefited from Alliance For Children’s teamed investigations and coordinated approach. Alliance For Children is a nonprofit organization that operates child-friendly centers located in Arlington, Fort Worth, and Northeast Tarrant County with additional counseling locations in Arlingtonand Northwest Tarrant County. Alliance For Children’s mission is to protect Tarrant County children from child abuse through teamed investigations, healing services and community education. Alliance For Children is a fully accredited member of National Children’s Alliance® , a membership association of over 700 children’s advocacy centers, and is a founding member of Children’s Advocacy Centers™ of Texas .

