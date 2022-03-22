Inside the Interim with San Antonio Lawmakers Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

With the 2021 regular legislative session, three special sessions and the March primary behind us, Texas lawmakers are turning to what’s next.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Wednesday, April 13, at the Buena Vista Theater at the University of Texas at San Antonio for “Inside the Interim with San Antonio Lawmakers,” a free, local event with San Antonio-area legislators on what the 2021 sessions, the 2022 election season and the next legislative session mean for the Alamo City.

This in-person event will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees and will be available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.

About our Speakers

State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio

Menéndez has represented Senate District 26 since 2015. He is vice chair of the Senate Local Government Committee and sits on the Senate Administration, Business and Commerce, Education, and Redistricting committees.

State Rep. Ina Minjarez, D-San Antonio

Minjarez has represented House District 124 since 2015. She sits on the Appropriations, Redistricting and Urban Affairs committees. Minjarez is running for election for Bexar County judge.

State Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio

Bernal has represented House District 123 since 2015. He sits on the Public Education and Urban Affairs committees. Previously, Bernal was an attorney for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund in San Antonio and a San Antonio City Council member.

State Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio

Lujan was elected to represent House District 118 in 2021. Previously, he was a firefighter with the San Antonio Fire Department and a deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department.

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune

Smith is the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. Previously, he spent nearly 18 years at Texas Monthly, including eight years as editor and a year as president and editor-in-chief.

