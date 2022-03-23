The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Board of Directors elected new leadership at its meeting March 3. The Board voted unanimously to elect Fort Worth Representative Henry Borbolla III as chair, Dallas Representative Gloria Tarpley as vice-chair, and Fort Worth Representative Vernon Evans as secretary. Their terms of service began immediately following the election.

The officers were nominated by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, both of whom serve on the Board. Mayor Johnson voiced support of the strength of the candidates sharing, “Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is a tremendous asset that helps drive our cities’ dynamic economies. That is why it is imperative for our board to demonstrate steadfast leadership, especially as we continue to navigate our path to a full recovery from the pandemic. Mayor Parker and I have seen these officers’ dedication to our airport and to our communities, and we believe they are well-suited to help guide us through all the challenges and possibilities of the year ahead.”

Outgoing Board Chair Matrice Ellis-Kirk of Dallas received thanks from fellow Board members for her leadership during one of the most challenging times for the Airport. “The new officers have a solid foundation built for them thanks to the guidance of Matrice. She has gracefully and masterfully directed this Board to support the Airport and its staff in becoming one of the busiest and most resilient airports in the US and the world. Mayor Johnson and I are thankful for her service to the Airport and North Texas,” said Mayor Parker.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Donohue also thanked Ellis-Kirk and welcomed the leadership of Henry Borbolla. “Matrice’s leadership enabled us to become a better airport and deliver on key strategic initiatives. This is why DFW was positioned as a leader during the recovery – ahead of other U.S. airports. We are confident with our ongoing growth, corresponding capital investments, and with Henry’s guidance and support, we will achieve the goals established by the Board to elevate the airport experience for our customers, increase our employee engagement and enhance our impact to the community.”

Henry Borbolla was first appointed to the Board in 2015 by the Fort Worth City Council and has served as secretary and vice-chair before being elected to chair. Gloria Tarpley was first appointed to the Board by the Dallas City Council in 2019 and most recently served as secretary. Vernon Evans was appointed to the Board by the Fort Worth City Council in 2019.

Board officer elections occur every February in accordance with the Board’s Rules of Procedure. Due to the winter storm which occurred February 2-4, the February Board meeting was canceled, and all business covered was moved to the March meeting, including the election of officers. Each officer’s term is for one year. Officers traditionally serve two terms, with rotating leadership between the Dallas and Fort Worth representatives. Biographies of Board members are available on the Airport’s website: dfwairport.com/board.

