Fort Worth resident Cody Longenbaugh, an orthotics and prosthetics assistant at Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics, underwent a transfemoral amputation surgery, or above-knee amputation surgery, weeks after his birth.

“I lost my leg to a blood clot from a needle stick in my femoral artery. I lost blood flow for about six hours and I don’t know any different,” Longenbaugh said. “I learned how to walk on a prosthesis at one-and-a-half (years old.)”

A physical therapy room at Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics has a ramp, rails and stairs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth resident Cody Longenbaugh, an orthotics and prosthetics assistant at Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics, underwent a transfemoral amputation surgery — or above-knee amputation surgery — weeks after his birth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Physical therapist Shannon O’Neal walks Benjamin Cromwell, a bilateral prosthesis user, down a hall at Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Benjamin Cromwell lost both limbs to hypercoagulability, an increased susceptibility to developing blood clots, a complication of COVID-19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Benjamin Cromwell holds onto rails to walk during his physical therapy session. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shannon O’Neal, a physical therapist, helps Benjamin Cromwell walk by holding onto his gait belt. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Benjamin Cromwell prepares to let go of rails helping him walk. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Benjamin Cromwell, who lost both legs to COVID-19, uses a cane and two prosthetic limbs to walk. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Benjamin Cromwell hoists himself up from a chair. Physical therapist Shannon O’Neal has been working with Cromwell for nearly a year. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shannon O’Neal, a physical therapist at Fort Worth Physical Therapy, places a gait belt, used as a safety measure, on Benjamin Cromwell during their physical therapy session. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

In February 2021, Longenbaugh purchased Össur’s Power Knee after he was a part of a beta test trial. Now, he helps other prosthetic users, including Burleson resident Benjamin Cromwell, in their journey to recovery.

Cromwell lost both legs to hypercoagulability, an increased susceptibility to developing blood clots, a complication of COVID-19 — his right leg was amputated below the knee and his left leg above the knee.

“He lost both his legs to COVID. He was actually the very first, and one of few people, that I’ve seen in my career who’ve lost their limbs through blood clots from COVID-19,” Shannon O’Neal, a physical therapist at Fort Worth Physical Therapy, said.

O’Neal has worked with Cromwell for the better part of a year, she said. She has seen his journey from wheelchair to walker to bilateral crutches to bilateral canes to a single cane to a walking with nothing but Össur’s Power Knee.

Össur is an Icelandic-founded company that focuses on creating “non-invasive mobility solutions on the market today” with a focus on “prosthetic, osteoarthritis and injury solutions.” The company, headquartered in Iceland, operates in over 30 countries.

“For an above-knee prosthetic user, the energy expenditure that they use to go the same distance as you and I takes 60% to 70% more energy simply because they don’t have as much muscle and bone. So, fewer muscles, doing more work,” O’Neal said.

The Power Knee allows for a more “community ambulation ability,” or independent mobility outside the home, because it is active and decreases energy expenditure. The prosthesis acts as a muscle using a microprocessor to “read your body,” O’Neal said.

“We really want to showcase how we can turn this unfortunate situation from a terrible worldwide epidemic into something positive, and bring him to a place of thriving and not just surviving the pandemic,” Longenbaugh said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

