FORT WORTH, Texas, (Mar. 17, 2022) — Roxo celebrated 10 years of history and client work with past Roxstars and its client community last week. The agency has grown from just a dozen students to nearly 30 each semester. The unique, student-driven, full-service advertising and public relations agency has taught, employed, and prepared around 400 students in the past decade with “real-world” client work and community-service learning projects.

Designed as a social enterprise business, Roxo’s mission is to cultivate relationships through creative problem solving. Over the past 10 years, the agency’s donated approximately $50,000 worth of work to the Fort Worth community.

The agency has had some well-known clients in the past including: Cook Children’s, Fort Worth Report, Unbounded Leather, TCU Harris College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Near Southside, Inc., Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, GM Arlington, Project 4031, Empower Fort Worth, Leadership Fort Worth, and local influencer Tiffany Blackmon.

The event hosted guests from across the DFW-Metroplex and several industries. Professors and staff from the Department of Strategic Communication and the Bob Schieffer College of Communication also came to show their support for the agency. The night featured a slideshow showcasing past work and Roxstars, plus a photo booth, food, music, and lots of fun.

Sarah Angle, Roxo’s Faculty Director, welcomed everyone and opened the floor for conversation. Students used this opportunity to network and get to know past Roxstars. There were smiling faces and laughs as people recognized friends from the past and got to know new industry professionals.

A special moment of the event was showcasing the cupcakes for the celebration that were made by a Roxo alumna, Lauren Truxal, and her business Trux and Treats. “Roxo has always been one of my biggest supporters for both my small business and my professional development ever since I was an employee in 2021,” Truxal said. “I am so happy to contribute to the celebration!”

Executive members from past semesters came to support current Roxstars, among the crowd was Ty King, the previous VP of Creative and Culture for Roxo in 2021. “It’s great to see previous clients and alumni come together and see the impact Roxo has made on the community,” King said.

For the duration of the celebration, former students, clients, and faculty shared their praise for Roxo’s work, professionalism, and innovative strategies.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Roxo over the course of several semesters, and I’m always blown away by their energy, creativity, and professionalism,” said Kim Brown, Public Relations Manager for Cook Children’s. “Roxo has helped us think outside of the box and take our campaigns to new heights, especially with the Joy Campaign.”

About Roxo: Roxo Agency is a student-run full-service advertising and public relations agency located within the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at Texas Christian University. Since 2011, Roxo has served over 100 organizations and businesses across North Texas, winning numerous awards for creative work and innovative strategies. Nearly 400 students have been employed by the agency as “Roxstars,” gaining hands-on industry experience, portfolio pieces, and experience that goes beyond the classroom. We are creativity for good. Find us on Instagram @tcuroxo

