The Tarrant County Republican Senatorial District 10 Convention is this Saturday March 26, 2022 beginning at 10 AM. This event will take place at Southwest High School at 4100 Alta Mesa Blvd, in Fort Worth. The purpose of the convention is to nominate delegates to the Republican State Convention and to vote on resolutions to pass forward to the State Convention.

“This biennial convention is a new experience for us” says Kal Silverberg, temporary convention chair. “With redistricting, we have a new group of people who are stepping up to leadership, and this is our first time to meet as a group.”

The convention will last for one day and will include delegates from Precinct conventions throughout southern Tarrant County.

For further information, please contact Michelle Sanchez at Sanchez.michelleym@gmail.com

