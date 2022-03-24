FORT WORTH, Texas, March 24, 2022—The Cliburn announces today that it will host a series of free concerts across the DFW Metroplex in the lead up to the Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (which takes place June 2–18, 2022).

Countdown to the Cliburn will take place March 26–May 21, 2022, featuring Cliburn laureates Kenny Broberg (2017 silver medalist), Rachel Cheung (2017 finalist and audience award winner), and Steven Lin (2013 jury discretionary award winner), in addition to some special presentations of Cliburn Kids education programs. Through vibrant partnerships with organizations across North Texas, the series will comprise 12 free public concerts over the eight weeks (no tickets required), in addition to private performances for the constituents of several non-profit partners.

2022 COUNTDOWN TO THE CLIBURN SCHEDULE

Media cameras are welcome; please contact Maggie Estes at 817.739.0459 to make arrangements.

Saturday, March 26 l 11:00 a.m.

Play Frisco, Frisco Council Chambers, Frisco, TX – Steven Lin

Monday, April 4 l 6:00 p.m.

St. Andrew UMC, Plano, TX – Kenny Broberg

Tuesday, April 5 l 7:30 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion, Arlington, TX – Kenny Broberg

Thursday, April 7 l 7:00 p.m.

White’s Chapel UMC, Southlake, TX – Kenny Broberg

Sunday, April 10 l 2:00 p.m.

Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, Downtown Fort Worth – Steven Lin

Saturday, April 23 l Noon to 6:00 p.m.

ArtsGoggle, Near Southside, Fort Worth, TX – Cliburn Kids Education Programs

Saturday, April 23 l 2:00 p.m.

NorthPark Center, Dallas, TX – Steven Lin

Saturday, April 30 l 11:00 a.m.

The Shops at Clearfork, Fort Worth, TX – Steven Lin

Saturday, April 30 l 3:00 p.m.

Benbrook Public Library, Benbrook, TX – Cliburn Kids Education Program

Wednesday, May 4 l 6:30 p.m.

Chandor Gardens, Weatherford, TX – Rachel Cheung

Friday, May 6 l 5:30 p.m.

The Trailhead at Clearfork, Fort Worth, TX ­– Rachel Cheung

Saturday, May 21 l 2:00 p.m.

Surprise Finale Event, Near Southside, Fort Worth, TX ­– Rachel Cheung

ABOUT THE SIXTEENTH VAN CLIBURN INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION

Widely considered one of the preeminent international music contests, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition exists to share excellent classical music with the largest international audience possible and to launch the careers of its winners every four years. Building on a rich tradition that began with its 1962 origins in honor of Van Cliburn and his vision for using music to serve audiences and break down boundaries, the Cliburn seeks, with each edition, to achieve the highest artistic standards while utilizing contemporary tools to advance its reach. The world’s top young pianists compete for gold in front of a live audience in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as a global online viewership of more than 10 million. Beyond cash prizes, winning a Cliburn medal means comprehensive career management, artistic support, and bolstered publicity efforts for the three years following.

Like this: Like Loading...