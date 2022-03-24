The Texas Wesleyan University Rams football team kicked off their spring practice sessions at Scarborough-Handley Field, 6201 Craig St., on March 23.
Head Coach Joe Prud’homme predicted a good season in the fall after the team finished second in conference last year.
“We should have won it,” he said.
The practice started with a 10-minute warm-up exercise and 10-minute “behavioral” exercises for students who have missed classes.
“I can’t let them get away with one freaking thing because I already know how that works,” Prud’homme said. “Things fall apart.”
The Rams tied for second place in the Sooner Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for the 2021 season with a 7-2 record — matching Arizona Christian University. Prud’homme was selected as American Football Coaches Association and NAIA Region 5 Coach of the Year. The conference named 14 Rams All-SAC.
“We have a chance to be really good. We have a chance to win it all,” Prud’homme said.
