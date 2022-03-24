The Texas Wesleyan University Rams football team kicked off their spring practice sessions at Scarborough-Handley Field, 6201 Craig St., on March 23.

Head Coach Joe Prud’homme predicted a good season in the fall after the team finished second in conference last year.

“We should have won it,” he said.

Players jump for a ball at Scarborough-Handley Field on March 23. Texas Wesleyan’s spring football training sessions began March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Players practice catching on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Defensive line players run drills at Scarborough-Handley Field on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Football head coach Joe Prud’homme gives a speech on March 23. The Texas Wesleyan University Rams tied for second place in the Sooner Athletic Conference for the 2021 season. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Wesleyan University football players warm up on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Players do high kicks on March 23. The team warmed up for 10 minutes then players who missed classes ran sprints and the rest the team trained. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Players run sprints to warm up on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Head coach Joe Prud’homme gives a speech about missing class. Players who have absences did sprints. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Head coach Joe Prud’homme gives a speech about missing class. Players who have absences did sprints. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Coach Joe Prud’homme calls the names of players who missed classes. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Players listen to instructions during practice on March 23. Players are divided by position for practice. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Texas Wesleyan defensive back runs a drill on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Players who missed classes run sprints. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A defensive back catches a ball on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The practice started with a 10-minute warm-up exercise and 10-minute “behavioral” exercises for students who have missed classes.

“I can’t let them get away with one freaking thing because I already know how that works,” Prud’homme said. “Things fall apart.”

The Rams tied for second place in the Sooner Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for the 2021 season with a 7-2 record — matching Arizona Christian University. Prud’homme was selected as American Football Coaches Association and NAIA Region 5 Coach of the Year. The conference named 14 Rams All-SAC.

“We have a chance to be really good. We have a chance to win it all,” Prud’homme said.

The Texas Wesleyan University Rams football spring practice schedule kicked off on March 23. (Courtesy of @TxWesFootball | Texas Wesleyan University is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report.)

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. Texas Wesleyan University is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.