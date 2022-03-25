As demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations continues to decline, the city will temporarily cease operations beginning Monday, March 28.

If, at any time, public demand returns for these services, the city has the ability to respond quickly and reinstate the sites. New surges – most recently in Europe and Hong Kong – and new variants, such as Omicron BA.2, are being closely monitored.

The city will continue to offer:

Testing and vaccinations for special requests and pop-up events, as needed.

Vaccinations for homebound residents needing to complete patient series every Friday, as needed.

These testing and vaccination operations will conclude beginning the week of March 28:

Vaccinations at First Street Mission with JPS.

Vaccinations for new homebound requests, except those needing vaccinations to complete series.

Testing at TEXRail North Side Station.

The COVID-19 hotline will remain active to assist anyone needing information or access to resource lists for the community. Call 817-392-8478.

Access to testing and vaccinations remains widely available through Tarrant County Public Health and at many private entities such as pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s offices.

To learn more, contact the COVID-19 hotline at 817-392-8478.

