From football practice to a look inside the new Jane and John Justin Tower at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week.

Kids and Texas Wesleyan University athletes play dodgeball at Fort Worth SPARC’s Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children mess with each other before playing dodgeball at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Oak Cliff Veggie Project gave out bags of vegetables and fruits at Camp SPARC at Sycamore Park on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Wesleyan University athletes play with Camp SPARC kids on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Camp SPARC staff have snacks available for kids on March 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine adviser Janice Knebl, left, hands student Marshall A. Hall his match letter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas College of Osteopathic students Justinne Certeza, left, and Jazmin Fernandez, right, open their match envelopes on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Barbara Karnkowska opens her envelope on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Justinne Certeza celebrates her match. Certeza matched to her No. 1 choice — the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Justinne Certeza hugs her husband after finding out she matched to her No. 1 choice during Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Match Day on March 18. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Via autonomous vehicle drives in Arlington. The city, which doesn’t have a public bus system, has been testing autonomous cars since 2017. (Cristian Arguetasoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Via autonomous shuttles have programmed routes in a section of Arlington and around the University of Texas – Arlington campus. ((Cristian Arguetasoto | Fort Worth Report)

Autonomous vehicles are being tested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and cities such as Arlington and Dallas. The vehicles in Arlington still need a driver in the seat. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, speaks at the new Jane and John Justin Tower on March 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A mural of longhorns and doctors gives a Fort Worth welcome to families of patients. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patient rooms line the halls inside the Jane and John Justin Tower at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Monitors in an operation room help the medical team during surgery. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patient rooms on the eighth floor of the Jane and John Justin Tower are being finalized. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Physical therapist Shannon O’Neal walks Benjamin Cromwell, a bilateral prosthesis user, down a hall at Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shannon O’Neal, a physical therapist, helps Benjamin Cromwell walk by holding onto his gait belt. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Benjamin Cromwell hoists himself up from a chair. Physical therapist Shannon O’Neal has been working with Cromwell for nearly a year. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shannon O’Neal, a physical therapist at Fort Worth Physical Therapy, places a gait belt, used as a safety measure, on Benjamin Cromwell during their physical therapy session. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A physical therapy room at Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics has a ramp, rails and stairs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Players practice catching on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Defensive line players run drills at Scarborough-Handley Field on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Wesleyan University football head coach Joe Prud’homme talks to players before beginning a warm-up at their first spring practice on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Players do high kicks on March 23. The team warmed up for 10 minutes then players who missed classes ran sprints and the rest the team trained. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Texas Wesleyan defensive back runs a drill on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Coach Joe Prud’homme calls the names of players who missed classes. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

