A teen driver, who became a viral sensation after a video of his red truck being swept up and flipped by a tornado near Elgin, received a new truck March 26 from a Fort Worth dealership.

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet handed the keys over to a cherry red 2022 half-ton Chevrolet Silverado All Star Edition, as well as a check for $15,000, to 16-year-old Riley Leon and his family during a ceremony at the dealership, 711 Southwest Loop 820.

“I am very grateful,” said Leon. “This doesn’t happen to a lot of people, and it happened to me.”

Leon was driving a 2004 red Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 290 on March 21, coming back from a job interview at a Whataburger in Elgin. On the way, a funnel cloud, one of several area tornadoes that day, picked up Leon in his truck, flipped the vehicle on its side and then flipped it upright again. The event was captured on video and went viral shortly afterward. The National Weather Service estimated the tornadoes were in the EF2 range.

Although Leon drove away from the incident, he suffered some minor injuries, and the truck was totaled. A GoFundMe account was set up by IDEA Rundberg’s school nurse, Bianca Jaimes, to help cover Riley’s medical bills. Leon is a student at the Austin charter school.

Randall Shapiro, vice president of Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, said the family-owned dealership began reaching out to Leon on Wednesday after news organizations identified him as the driver of the red truck.

“I just sent him a picture of my business card, just to tell him it’s the real deal, and we kind of created a relationship,” said Shapiro. “We texted back and forth every day, just so I could get him more comfortable with it, and then it was set up for Saturday. He was coming to Fort Worth last night for something he had going on, so it worked out.”

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Shapiro, a third-generation member of the family that owns the dealership, said he is glad they could do something to help another family.

“It’s really perfect for us to be able to help a family out like this when we’re celebrating, too,” he said.

As for Leon, his head still spinning from the week’s events, he will be using his new truck to drive to his new job at Whataburger in Elgin on Monday.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.