By Jennifer Montoya

At 21, I am the eldest of four sisters. I grew up in Edgecliff Village in Fort Worth and Panther Heights in Crowley, and although my life took me down a different path, my heart will always belong there where my family is. Thinking about the three years I spent in Crowley brings a smile to my face.

For school, I went to H.F. Stevens Middle School, and I graduated from Crowley High School in the top 5% in my class with a 3.8 grade point average. I attend Tarrant County College while working as a legal assistant in Fort Worth.

I’ve created lots of good memories in college, so far. In high school, I was part of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and I was an officer at Future Farmers of America, a non-profit organization based on promoting and supporting agricultural education. Our school had a barn where students could keep their livestock and practice multiple facets of agriculture.

My first home was in Fort Worth — Edgecliff Village specifically, but my family moved to Crowley when I was in high school. I spent three years living in the Panther Heights neighborhood before traveling for college.

Crowley offers a rural feel that not everybody is a fan of, but brings those who enjoy it a comfortable lifestyle and environment. Recently, I have seen a surge in young professionals and families moving into town. My experience with the residents has always been positive; they are humble and kind people. Crowley is in the heart of two sides: an urban Fort Worth and a rural Burleson, so we see a mix of both demographics in the city.

From dairy farming to ranching to the railroads, Crowley provides a country feel to the city, bringing me peace with its beautiful landscapes. Households are also diverse here. Some homes with acres upon acres of land have livestock roaming their properties.

Although Crowley has its affinity for attracting rural folk, it’s not solely rural. You can find everything from parks, pharmacies, banks and churches to a variety of retail stores and restaurants. There are many places and activities you can do in Crowley — one of my favorites is Touch of Chrome Trail Rides, where you can horseback ride while having a beautiful view of a lake. For gamers, there is a gaming lounge y’all can enjoy.

The three years I have spent in Crowley opened my eyes to the beauty of the rural city. My family and friends have helped me create a home in Panther Heights and allowed me to experience the peace of rurality. So, if I had to leave y’all with one thing, I’d say to give yourself a chance to meet Crowley — you won’t regret it.

Jennifer Montoya works as a legal assistant in Fort Worth and attends Tarrant County College. She grew up in Fort Worth, but moved to Crowley at 18 years old.



To tell the story of where you live, please send your essay to hello@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at thomas.martinez@fortwortheport.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.