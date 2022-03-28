FORT WORTH, Texas – The 7.2 miles of I-35W being transformed between North Tarrant Parkway and Eagle Parkway has achieved a major milestone, reaching the half-way mark in construction.

“This latest project on 35W is on track and will produce extra capacity and congestion relief north into Denton County by late 2023,” explained Francisco Galdeano, COO, North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners Segment 3 (NTEMPS3).

This stretch of I-35W, which began construction in the Spring of 2020, is located in the heart of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and is a major north/south route for local commuters and the movement of goods and services, along with regional, interstate and international trade traffic. North Tarrant Infrastructure (NTI), a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and Webber, is the General Contractor for the project and has managed the design and construction of all the new I-35W segments.

“The newly redesigned corridor will feature additional frontage roads in areas where there were none before. Additional u-turns are also being added at most intersections along the project as well as redesigned ramps to improve access in the area,” said Angel Beltran, CEO, NTI.

Once completed, the project will extend the managed lane corridor to the north side of Alliance Airport at Eagle Parkway. Existing lanes will be upgraded and will continue to be toll-free, while two tolled managed lanes will be built in each direction for additional mobility, allowing drivers to choose between the different options available along the TEXpress Lanes corridor.

The North Tarrant Express (North Loop 820 & Airport Freeway 121/183) and I-35W are model examples of successful public-private partnerships in the state of Texas. Since 2009, NTEMP has leveraged limited public dollars into more than $4 billion of new infrastructure development in Tarrant County alone. The added mobility has led to economic development throughout the North Texas region.

NTEMP and NTI work alongside the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Regional Transportation Council of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (RTC-NCTCOG) on projects that continue to expand capacity and connectivity for safer and more reliable commutes across the region. Major improvements are also under construction in north Fort Worth around Mark IV Parkway, and TxDOT is currently reviewing a P3 project that will expand capacity along Airport Freeway through the mid-cities from Euless across Arlington, the south entrance of DFW Airport, Irving and into the western part of Dallas.

Animation of the new I-35W North Tarrant Express 35W 3C – Animation Aerial Overview – YouTube

Ongoing construction information can be found at NTE 35W construction project

Specific information regarding the TEXpress Lanes can be found at www.TEXpressLanes.com

###

About NTEMP NTE Mobility Partners LLC designed, built and financed the $2.1 billion North Tarrant Express project and the $1.6 billion North Tarrant Express I-35W project, working closely with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the local communities. The reconstruction included expanded frontage lanes and main lanes, as well as the addition of bypass lanes and TEXpress Lanes (managed lanes) along I-820, SH-121/183 Airport Freeway and I-35W. In total, the North Tarrant Express project includes 23.4 miles of NTE TEXpress Lanes in Tarrant County. These two expansive reconstruction projects are successfully alleviating traffic congestion along two of the busiest highway corridors in North Texas and the state, with more than 350,000 trips per day along that stretch of highway

Like this: Like Loading...