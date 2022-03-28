DFW AIRPORT, TX (March 27, 2022) ─ Finnair, Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) launched the inaugural flight with direct flights from DFW to Helsinki, Finland (HEL). The route will be operated four times a week providing more flight options and convenient connections. The new hub-to-hub service between DFW and HEL will help to link Finnair’s network throughout Scandinavia and alliance partner American Airlines’ extensive network from DFW.

“As international travel demand picks up, Finnair is pleased to provide customers with our Dallas Fort Worth to Helsinki route launch,” said Caroline Borawski, General Manager, North America at Finnair. “The added access to Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics and beyond is meeting both essential and aspirational travel needs and shows the important investment and commitment Finnair is making in North America.”

“We are thrilled about this new service. It strengthens DFW Airport’s European route options for our customers and further solidifies our commitment to continued growth on the international stage,” said John Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Development, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“Partnerships mean more routes and more service for our customers around the world,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s vice president of alliances. “American welcomes our Atlantic Joint Business and oneworld partner, Finnair, to Dallas Fort Worth as their new DFW-Helsinki flight provides more options for customers to reach Finland and the Nordic region, Baltics, and Russia.”

In addition to the new flights through DFW, Finnair operates direct flights to Helsinki from Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. During the winter season, Finnair is also flying to Stockholm, Sweden, from Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

Finnair’s extensive European network from Helsinki delivers smooth connections to more than 70 European cities, including double daily flights to cities like Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna, Zürich, Gdansk and Milan, and even more daily frequencies to Paris, London, Berlin, Warsaw, Brussels, Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as the Scandinavian and Baltic cities.

To support the ramp up of Finnair’s traffic and ensure smooth and fast transfers at HEL, the airport opened new arrival and departure halls in December 2021 and will be opening new security control and check-in areas in May 2022.

The DFW – HEL flights are available to book now. The best rates and flight offers can be found on Finnair’s website and mobile application. Please visit www.finnair.com for more information and find images from the inaugural flight at https://dfw.to/FinnairDFW.

About Finnair

Finnair is a network airline, specializing in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia and Europe via the short northern route. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – Finnair intends to reduce its net emissions by 50% by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline and achieve carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc’s shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport is one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. Centered between owner cities Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major job generator for the North Texas region by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

