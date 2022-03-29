Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth Report.

When it comes to renewable energy, Matthew Ciardiello is in rarified air. He is the CEO of Terrastor, a solution for dependable, carbon neutral energy storage in the ground. His team’s extensive knowledge of the energy sector is paving the way for a new form of energy storage and generation. He is harnessing the power of pressurized air, stored in porous rock, to create energy for high-demand use. He is one of many innovative entrepreneurs who are is making Fort Worth the “electrification capital” of the world.

