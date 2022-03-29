Fort Worth resident Carrie McPadden, 51, has donated blood 10 times since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
“I think it’s just our civic duty to donate blood — it’s the neighborly thing to do, and it’s the humane thing to do,” McPadden said. “There are shortages, and it’s really bad. I try to donate now as often as I can.”
The Fort Worth resident urges people to donate. “It’s easy, and it takes one hour of your day every two months,” McPadden said, and “it’s very convenient because there are locations all over (the city.)”
“I do believe that this is something that people, if they can, should do because someday they might need it, too,” McPadden said.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, the Report previously reported.
The Red Cross used its mobile blood donation truck to host a blood drive at the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, 3901 S. Hulen St., on March 23.
A person in a car accident can need about 10 bodies’ worth of blood, people with cancer need blood during chemotherapy, and burn victims need blood, too. The number of donors has dropped 10%, since the pandemic began, and blood drives shut down when schools and businesses did.
Crowley resident Jennifer Montoya, 21, has donated blood four times in the past two years.
“I started donating blood in 2019 since high school to help save other people’s lives,” Montoya said.
Montoya is helping solve a problem that has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic began — a major blood shortage. She plans to donate again in May.
To donate blood, visit the Red Cross to schedule an appointment or host a blood drive.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.