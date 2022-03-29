Fort Worth resident Carrie McPadden, 51, has donated blood 10 times since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

“I think it’s just our civic duty to donate blood — it’s the neighborly thing to do, and it’s the humane thing to do,” McPadden said. “There are shortages, and it’s really bad. I try to donate now as often as I can.”

A blood donor at the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts waits for the ‘OK’ to leave on March 23. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for blood outpaced supply. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Phlebotomist Nicole Martinez prepares to draw blood from a donor’s arm on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Phlebotomist Nicole Martinez waits while blood is drawn on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Phlebotomist Nicole Martinez removes a tube from donor Jennifer Montoya’s arm. Montoya holds a piece of gauze on her arm. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Phlebotomist Nicole Martinez collects the blood bag on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Crowley resident Jennifer Montoya, right, smiles as phlebotomist Nicole Martinez bandages her arm on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Phlebotomy technician Rebekah Jones sanitizes a donation bed on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A donor squeezes a stress ball on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A table is set up to hold blood collecting tubes, needles and gauze. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A technician prepares a bag to collect blood. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Gloves sit on a table for blood donation workers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A machine sits on a blood donation bed side. The machine pumps a solution into the bags of blood that prevents the blood from clotting up immediately. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth resident urges people to donate. “It’s easy, and it takes one hour of your day every two months,” McPadden said, and “it’s very convenient because there are locations all over (the city.)”

“I do believe that this is something that people, if they can, should do because someday they might need it, too,” McPadden said.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, the Report previously reported.

The Red Cross used its mobile blood donation truck to host a blood drive at the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, 3901 S. Hulen St., on March 23.

A person in a car accident can need about 10 bodies’ worth of blood, people with cancer need blood during chemotherapy, and burn victims need blood, too. The number of donors has dropped 10%, since the pandemic began, and blood drives shut down when schools and businesses did.

Crowley resident Jennifer Montoya, 21, has donated blood four times in the past two years.

“I started donating blood in 2019 since high school to help save other people’s lives,” Montoya said.

Montoya is helping solve a problem that has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic began — a major blood shortage. She plans to donate again in May.

To donate blood, visit the Red Cross to schedule an appointment or host a blood drive.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

