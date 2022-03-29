U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of best medical schools for primary care and the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth was ranked as the top osteopathic school in the nation.

This marks the second time in the last three years that TCOM has been ranked as the top osteopathic school in the country. TCOM was ranked No. 36 among all medical schools across the country for primary care, up from No. 57 in 2021 and No. 72 in 2020.

“We are committed to addressing the healthcare workforce needs of our state and our country,” said Dr. Frank Filipetto, Everett Endowed Professor and Dean of TCOM. “Our Osteopathic roots have allowed us to grow and service the needs of our community through our graduate’s delivery of osteopathic primary care. I’m very proud of the incredible work by our faculty and staff to achieve this level recognition.”

Additional rankings by U.S. News placed TCOM at No. 11 in the nation for primary care production, up 10 spots from 2021, which was measured by the number of 2013-15 graduates practicing in primary care.

TCOM was ranked No. 45 in the nation out of 156 schools for graduates practicing in rural areas. TCOM is helping address the shortage of physicians in Texas, including in rural communities. The Office of Rural Medical Education, also known as the ROME program, has seen more than 70% of its graduates working in primary care and TCOM’s Class of 2022 had 55% of its students match in primary care.

