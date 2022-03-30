Tarrant County College’s departing chancellor is alleging the board of trustees violated his right to due process when it placed him on paid administrative leave, according to documents obtained by the Fort Worth Report.

Chancellor Eugene Giovannini voiced his claims in a grievance filed March 10 with TCC trustees. The grievance has not been made public, but the board has discussed his claims behind closed doors. In several lawsuits, some former employees claim Giovannini was part of why they did not get due process when fired.

The Report filed an open records request March 16 for the document. TCC is seeking an opinion from the Texas attorney general’s office to not release Giovannini’s grievance to the public. TCC said the complaint should not be released because it expects Giovannini to file a lawsuit and information related to litigation is exempt from public disclosure.

“In his grievance, Dr. Giovannini makes it clear that he contends his 14th Amendment right to due process has been violated in his placement on paid administrative leave and that he intended to seek all relief which he may be entitled to by law,” TCC’s public information officer, Keith Whetstone, wrote in a letter to the attorney general’s office.

Bill Aleshire is an Austin-based lawyer who focuses on government accountability and transparency. Public entities use the litigation exception anytime they sense a lawsuit, he said. He described it as the worst part of the Texas Freedom of Information Act that needs serious reforms.

“The only reason this information is withheld from the public is because it relates to litigation. So what? Shouldn’t the public know what the facts are and what the evidence shows on some of the most controversial things governments get involved in?” Aleshire said.

Tarrant County College District taxpayers deserve to know what their chancellor said in his grievance, Aleshire said. They ultimately will foot the bill for everything, if Giovannini moves forward with a lawsuit.

“Shouldn’t they know what the complaint was?” the lawyer said.

The board in mid-March started the process to fire Giovannini. Previously, trustees put Giovannini on paid administrative leave after launching an investigation into allegations from a lawsuit. Kristen Bennett, the former executive vice president of advancement, filed the lawsuit claiming Giovannini retaliated against her.

The board of trustees is terminating Giovannini under a good cause clause in his contract. He likely will receive his base salary earned and unpaid through his termination date, any business expenses due to him and payment of his vacation, holiday, sick or personal leave time. Giovannini’s base salary is $432,836.

If the chancellor moves forward with his lawsuit, he will join a string of former employees, including Bennett, who have claimed TCC also violated their due process rights. In one case, a federal judge said TCC violated the right to due process of the college’s former printing services director.

Frank Hill was the lawyer on the trio of due process lawsuits. Giovannini deserves due process like any public employee, Hill said.

“If they fired him without offering him a due process hearing first — unless there’s something I don’t know about his contract — he’s got a constitutional right to it,” Hill said. “And they better give it to him.”

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

