It’s difficult to drive through Fort Worth without seeing examples of Byrne Construction’s work.

Front and center, there’s the restoration of the Tarrant County Courthouse clock tower .rom there, one can look south to the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, west to the Kimbell Art Museum, east to projects at Texas Wesleyan University and north to the Alliance FBO Hangar.

Little surprise then that the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce will recognize John Avila, chairman of the board for Byrne Construction, with the 2022 Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award. Avila will be recognized at the chamber’s 140th Annual Meeting on March 31 in Hangar 3C at Meacham International Airport.

The award, named after the late Susan Halsey who served as chamber chairwoman in 2013, honors leadership excellence in business in the Fort Worth metropolitan area.

“John’s 40 years of experience as a senior-level executive for several of the nation’s top commercial construction firms has contributed to Byrne’s reputation as one of the most highly regarded contractors in the industry,” said Susan Sheffield, chair for the Fort Worth Chamber and executive vice president and CFO at GM Financial. “Under his leadership, Byrne diversified its pursuits and built strong portfolios in aviation, healthcare, and education, and we are proud to present him with this award.”

Avila, 74, said he was humbled to receive the award and be in such distinguished company.



“My thanks and deepest appreciation to my family and all the members of Team Byrne who share in this award,” he said.

Jennifer Trevino, executive director of Leadership Fort Worth, said the organization has worked with Avila on a number of projects over the years. She said Avila has many leadership qualities that many should emulate.

“I can report that he is usually not the loudest person in the room, but his voice is very well-respected,” she said. “The way he has run his business, the way he has worked with various nonprofits; those are all a testament to his approach as a community leader.”

Avila is now chairman of the board for the company, handing over the day-to-day reins to two sons, Matthew Avila, CEO, and Paul Avila, COO.

“I’m very proud of Matthew and Paul,” he said. “When you go into the next generation and if you count the other people, this would be the fourth generation of people at the helm.”

One key to the new leadership is that they know the heritage of the company, Avila said.

“They know they need to give back, and they know they need to keep up the quality and the things that the company’s been noted for since its founding,” he said.

Now as the company prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023, Avila says one of the reasons for the firm’s longevity is that it does business the “old school” way.

“I acquired the company in 1995,” he said. “I think we were maybe 72 years old at that time. The revenue and volume had significantly decreased, which made it a doable deal for me to purchase it.”

Avila served in the U.S. military in Vietnam and Korea, then studied engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He worked in construction for several years, including time as vice president of operations for Linbeck.

“That was the first part of my career,” he said. Then came the opportunity to acquire Byrne Construction in 1995.

Avila said he and his wife, Jane, “sold everything but the kids and put together enough to purchase the company.”

Business increased as Avila brought in new estimating technology, new project managers and superintendents.

Avila’s business connections and networking savvy paid off, he said.

“The market sort of said, ‘They’re alive and well, and we’re going to give them work because he used to work for my grandfather, used to work for my dad’ or something like that. We started to do work again for RadioShack and TCU and other people here in Fort Worth, which was gratifying,” he said.

Being an Hispanic-owned business was key as well, he said.

“I like to call it just an extra arrow in our quiver where it related to work for people like Texas Instruments, American Airlines, DFW Airport, that have big diversity programs,” he said.

It was a combination of those factors that took the company from about $25 million to $250 million in about four years, Avila said.

“Today, we are at $500 million in volume,” he said. “We could do more, but I like to keep it there because that’s the largest of the medium-size companies in the area or the smallest of the big guys in the area. Being in that sweet spot lets us pick our projects that we’re going to pursue. We don’t have to go out and chase everything. We can be selective in what we pursue.”

Avila’s community involvement includes prominent positions of leadership: commissioner for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, chairman of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and numerous notable board positions and volunteer activities.

He often gives advice to young people as they begin their professional career.

“One of the things I always stress to people is to build your network,” he said. “And that starts at a very early age, and certainly in your business life and the day you graduate from school and go to work, the people you start meeting are going to be in your network because one day, they’re going to be in prominent positions or notable positions to help you.”

While many reference six degrees of separation between most people, Avila says it is even closer than that in his experience.

“One of the examples I give is when I was with Manhattan and we built the Ballpark in Arlington. George W. Bush was the managing partner. That’s when I met George Bush and I would say we became friends. And so when he was governor, he appointed me to various blue ribbon task force committees to serve, and then put me on the Texas Parks and Wildlife board and so on.”

Serving on those committees and boards connected Avila to others.

While the company has a long history with plenty of iconic buildings it has been involved with, Avila said, one project is emblematic of the company.

The company built Montgomery Plaza in 1927, not long after Thomas Byrne founded the company. Years later, the company got the contract to clean it out.

“Then the third contract we got to do was for the condominiums and all the specialty retail and restaurants below. Just being involved with that project over the life of the company really was special.”

Avila also mentioned a building the company built that will soon serve a new purpose.

“The Pier 1 Building was a significant-looking architectural piece for our city, and we got to build that and form a close relationship with (former Pier 1 CEO) Marvin Girouard who I dearly, dearly love and dearly respect, rest his soul. And he and I became friends, and I would call him a mentor as well.”

That building, he notes, will now become the seat of government for the city.

John Avila Bio

John Avila retired as a Brigadier General from the United States National Guard after completing 32 years of service. He is a 1974 graduate of the University of Texas and 1997 graduate of the United States Army War College.

Avila’s community involvement includes positions of leadership: Commissioner for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, Chairman of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Tarrant County Mental Health Foundation, along with numerous board positions and volunteer activities. “Every business has an obligation as corporate citizens to give back to their community,” he says, “

About the Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award

The Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award recognizes presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization they lead.

Susan Halsey courtesy photo

Susan Halsey was known as a master of negotiation and diplomacy and a leader dedicated to community service. In 2013, she was the second woman in the chamber’s history to serve as board chairman. Halsey died in December 2014. She was a revered managing partner in the real estate section of the Jackson Walker law firm.

Nominees for the award must demonstrate the ability to actively support advancement; create a vision and inspire others; establish a positive image for his or her business while leading it to higher levels of success; encourage innovation and risk-taking among employees; give back to the community, and mentor.

The Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award, presented by Jackson Walker LLP, is presented at the chamber’s annual meeting, presented by Frost Bank.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

