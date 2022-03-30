Based on Graham Swift’s novella, “Mothering Sunday” tells the story of an orphaned housemaid named Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) who is given the day off by her employers (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman) only to spend it with her secret upper-class lover (Josh O’Connor) who is engaged to another woman. Beset by tragedy, we watch as Jane assimilates each experience, good and bad, on her journey to become a gifted writer.

Fresh from a standout performance in 2020’s “Shirley” opposite Elisabeth Moss, 24-year-old Australian actress Odessa Young, brimming with confidence, delivers a forceful portrayal of our protagonist, playing Jane at various stages in her life that range in age from 15 to 45. For a good portion of the film, she appears completely nude as does her costar Josh O’Connor. The nudity is an essential part of the story beautifully shot by French director Eva Husson who keeps the film’s tone sensual without becoming erotic. The finesse exhibited by Husson who transitioned from an actor in the late 90s to a feature filmmaker just seven years ago is exemplary of a master craftsman.

The year is 1924 in the aftermath of WWI. Tragedy looms in the air as families learn to cope with the loss of sons who perished in the war. Colin Firth and Olivia Colman play one of those families, Mr. and Mrs. Niven. They lost two sons and are now living hollow lives, a shell of their former selves. Mr. Niven tries to remain upbeat and strong for his withdrawn wife who can’t make it through any social function without bursting into tears. Firth’s tender portrayal of a grieving father is convincing as we watch the veteran actor transition from an uncomfortable smile to a foggy gaze. One can only imagine what’s going through his mind.

Olivia Colman spends most of her screen time brooding as if she’s given up on life. It’s a common occurrence for mothers who have lost a child. I witnessed my own mother go through the phase with the passing of my brother. And while the wonderful actress doesn’t have many lines, there is an unforgettable scene worthy of Colman’s talent as she stares Jane in the eyes and tells her “How very lucky to have been comprehensibly bereaved at birth.” As the orphaned maid ingests her lady’s observation, she is told that being orphaned is a gift and that she must learn to use it.

“Mothering Sunday” begins on Mother’s Day. Jane is given the day off by her wealthy employers and so she rides off on a bicycle going from one country estate to another to visit her secret lover Paul (O’Connor) the only surviving son of the wealthy Sheringham family. The two lovers have been seeing each other for some time even though Paul is engaged to Emma (Emma D’Arcy) who was supposed to marry the Niven’s son James before he perished in the war. The important union between Paul and Emma represents a healing process for many grieving families as it signifies hope as they strive to move forward.

While Paul’s family is away Jane frolics through the large estate completely nude as the audience witnesses the inception of Jane’s liberation. His engagement doesn’t bother Jane, she is interested in books and knowledge and while the two young lovers enjoy each other’s bodies they also realize their division in social class and the fact that Paul is the only eligible bachelor in the area, even if they wanted to marry it would be impossible. O’Connor adds depth to his performance with a convincing portrayal of a man who understands his responsibility to the families in the area. They want a wedding, and he is going to give them one despite his affection for Jane.

Adapted by playwright and screenwriter Alice Birch (“Lady Macbeth”) who expands Jane’s character beyond Swift’s novella, the film is grounded on that fateful Mothering Sunday but jumps several decades as the non-linear story gives us a more in-depth look at Jane’s mid-life working in a bookshop where she meets Donald (Ṣọpẹ́Dìrísù) a philosopher attending Oxford who becomes her lover. Her evolution as a successful writer is portrayed by Oscar winner Glenda Jackson who returned to acting just six years ago after a 25-year absence. Jackson has a wonderful scene confronting reporters while reflecting on her journey to becoming a prize-winning author. It’s great to see and hear her distinctive voice once again.

It would have been interesting to see Jane hashing out her literary masterpieces instead of just taking for granted that she became a huge success, but the focus remains on the loves and experiences that molded a meek servant into a gifted and award-winning writer.

Eva Husson brings the vivid characters of Graham Swift’s novel to life with the help of Odessa Young in a breakthrough performance. Shot by South African cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay (“Moffie”), the British period drama features exceptional lighting, especially in the indoor scenes which contrast the beautiful sunlit countryside. The film also features vibrant costumes by Oscar-winner Sandy Powell, who may add a 16th Academy nomination to her list of accolades, and a score by Morgan Kibby that alternates between serene classical overtones to thrilling piano compositions that swirl into a frenzied keyboard session. The Grammy-nominated musician and former M83 band member whose collaborations include Lady Gaga, Panic! at the Disco, The Weeknd, and Lorde, provides us with one of the best film scores this year.

(4 stars)

Opens Friday, April 8 in theaters including Angelika Film Center

