FORT WORTH, Texas (March 11, 2022) – Alliance Aviation Services, the fixed-base operator (FBO) at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, welcomes Brittany Brawner as its FBO general manager.

Alliance Aviation Services, a member of the exclusive FBO network, Air Elite by World Fuel,

offers its customers a full suite of concierge and hospitality services. Brawner previously served as Alliance Aviation Services’ customer service manager from 2012 to 2017.

“Brittany’s history at Alliance Aviation Services and her experience with executive-level FBO offerings across the globe makes her the perfect person for this newly created position,” Childs, president of Alliance Aviation Services at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. “Her deep understanding of the business and track record of creating and maintaining customer relationships coupled with her results-driven, problem-solving leadership style will allow us to continue to provide best in class service to our clients.”

As FBO general manager, Brawner will direct and oversee management of the general aviation activity including the handling and support of all military, general aviation, and cargo aircraft.

She is responsible for FBO’s budget, high-level service and productivity as she works with the President and FBO team on the planning of long-term projects and goals. Brawner will lead a team of 24 team members as she fosters and promotes a culture of safety, openness, and teamco llaboration.

“I am thrilled to rejoin the Alliance Aviation Services team and look forward to working together through the exciting changes to come and creating a service experience that Alliance Aviation Services’ customers and guests deserve,” said Brawner.

Alliance Aviation Services currently operates 141,029 square feet of aircraft hangar space with a 16,551 square-foot FBO offering fueling, ground support, and world-class concierge services and amenities.

Brawner joins Alliance Aviation Services from World Fuel Services, where she served as Air

Elite senior program manager. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality

Management from the University of North Texas.



About Fort Worth Alliance Airport

Fort Worth Alliance Airport is the world’s first industrial airport designed for cargo and traffic. The airport features a vast array of flight services, including air cargo, corporate,

private, and military aviation, and is the cornerstone for the nation’s fastest-growing industrial complex, the Alliance Global Logistics Hub. Owned by the City of Fort Worth and managed by privately-held Alliance Air Services, Fort Worth Alliance Airport provides state-of-the-art infrastructure and an award-winning FAA air traffic control tower. The attached FBO has been ranked among the finest in the U.S. by industry publications and fuel service providers. For more information, please visit www.allianceairport.com.

