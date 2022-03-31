The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, whose mission is to eradicate suicide by funding depression research and suicide awareness through education, in partnership with Canales Furniture, is excited to announce Construyendo por Amor on April 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. CST at All Saints Catholic Church, 214 NW 20th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76164.

Construyendo por Amor is an evening meant to open and further the conversation of suicide and mental health in the Hispanic community. Suicide rates amongst Hispanic youth have nearly doubled over the last decade and are highest among those aged 20-24. Although the conversation regarding suicide and mental health has been improving, there is still significant stigma. Education and training can make a vital difference to help those who are struggling in silence. Historically, marginalized communities have been left out of the conversation, and it’s time for positive change. The evening’s event will include Question, Persuade and Refer, or QPR, training in Spanish. QPR training addresses suicide data, myths and facts, suicide warning signs, and the three steps that one can use save a life — maybe even the life of a loved one.

Please join The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation and Canales Furniture for this evening discourse, suicide education and community camaraderie. Save the Date: 6–8 p.m. on April 12 at All Saints Catholic Church in Fort Worth’s Northside.

Constuyendo por Amor future event dates are as follows (location to be determined): 6–8 p.m. June 21

6–8 p.m. Aug. 9

6-8 p.m. Oct. 6

6-8 p.m. Dec. 8

For additional information about The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, please visit: https://jordanharrisfoundation.org

