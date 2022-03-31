(MARCH 31, 2022 – FORT WORTH, TEXAS) – Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces ICON Lodging has purchased 110 West 7th St., an 11-story, 101,390-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. Transwestern’s Kirk Kelly and Blake Grable represented the buyer in the transaction.

“ICON Lodging wanted to operate in Fort Worth’s CBD, and we concluded that the location, architecture and history of 110 West 7th St. was unmatched, providing great potential for our client’s endeavors,” said Kelly, Principal at Transwestern. “It made all the sense in the world as an acquisition target. We are pleased that we were able to help identify a historical asset that met ICON’s purchasing requirement.”

With proximity to numerous walkable dining and retail options, the property’s central location offers accessibility to the Near Southside and West 7th Districts, the Trinity River Trails, Interstate 30 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. Originally constructed in 1910 as the First National Bank of Fort Worth, the property features original brass doors and bronze and aluminum accent features throughout. The site underwent a major renovation in 2005.

Recently, Fort Worth was ranked the No. 12 U.S city by Travel + Leisure. Called the World’s Best Awards, cities were ranked based on sights and landmarks, friendliness, cuisine and overall value.

According to Transwestern research, Fort Worth continues to build momentum around its urban environment and robust multifamily and hospitality development. Forward-thinking adaptive reuse projects symbolize Fort Worth’s authentic urban experience that cherishes its architectural and cultural heritage.

