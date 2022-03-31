Riley Smith, 24, studied theater at the University of North Dakota, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw her career path for a loop. She was out of theater work until she found Jurassic Quest.

“I was like, ‘I just picked the worst career choice in my life,’” Smith said. “Before I came on the road, I was actually working as a party princess. I would dress up as a snow queen or the snow princess and go to kids’ birthday parties.”

The exhibit’s ‘Deep Dive into Ancient Oceans’ section features aquatic dinosaurs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An aquatic dinosaur, xiphactinus, sits on the ground on March 31. The dinosaur is a part of the exhibit’s ‘Deep Dive into Ancient Oceans’ section. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A liopleurodon, an aquatic dinosaur, is on display as a part of the exhibit’s ‘Deep Dive into Ancient Oceans’ section. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A large ammonite screeches and moves it’s mouth at the Fort Worth Convention Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An elasmosaurus is propped up at the Fort Worth Convention Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Workers set up a megalodon on March 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A souvenir stand is set up at the Fort Worth Convention Center on March 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stationary dinosaurs are available to ride at the dinosaur exhibit on March 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children can ride dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest’s exhibit from April 1 – 3 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A bouncy house inflates on March 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dinosaurs at the Fort Worth Convention Center move and roar. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker uses a forklift on March 31. Jurassic Quest’s doors open April 1 at 9 a.m. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker prepares the entrance to Jurassic Quest on March 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jurassic Quest has a show in Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, Canada from April 1 – 3. The exhibit will be in Dallas from July 29 – 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bouncy houses are up for children to use. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Smith began performing as a dinosaur trainer for Jurassic Quest, a dinosaur-based entertainment exhibit at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., in October 2021. The exhibit runs from April 1-3.

The exhibit features realistic animatronic dinosaurs, souvenir stands and dinosaurs that children can ride and pet. Smith’s stage name, Roarin’ Riley, plays off the dinosaur theme — she teaches dinosaurs tricks and performances on stage while guiding families through the exhibit.

“I didn’t know a thing about dinosaurs. I was scared of dinosaurs as a kid. I saw a movie when I was really young and I saw the guy get eaten on the toilet,” Smith said. “And, I said, ‘Nope. I’m sticking to mermaids and fairies.’”

The Conroe-based exhibit Jurassic Quest, founded in 2013, has since held shows all over the United States — they even have a show from April 1 – April 3 at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, Canada.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest are sold by time slots to ensure their capacity is not exceeded. Tickets during “peak hours” are slightly more than less busy times — prices range from $19 to $36.

