Mechanical dinosaurs move and roar at the entertainment exhibit Jurassic Quest on March 31 and the Fort Worth Convention Center. The exhibit will be open to the public April 1-3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Riley Smith, 24, studied theater at the University of North Dakota, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw her career path for a loop. She was out of theater work until she found Jurassic Quest.
“I was like, ‘I just picked the worst career choice in my life,’” Smith said. “Before I came on the road, I was actually working as a party princess. I would dress up as a snow queen or the snow princess and go to kids’ birthday parties.”
Smith began performing as a dinosaur trainer for Jurassic Quest, a dinosaur-based entertainment exhibit at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., in October 2021. The exhibit runs from April 1-3.
The exhibit features realistic animatronic dinosaurs, souvenir stands and dinosaurs that children can ride and pet. Smith’s stage name, Roarin’ Riley, plays off the dinosaur theme — she teaches dinosaurs tricks and performances on stage while guiding families through the exhibit.
“I didn’t know a thing about dinosaurs. I was scared of dinosaurs as a kid. I saw a movie when I was really young and I saw the guy get eaten on the toilet,” Smith said. “And, I said, ‘Nope. I’m sticking to mermaids and fairies.’”
The Conroe-based exhibit Jurassic Quest, founded in 2013, has since held shows all over the United States — they even have a show from April 1 – April 3 at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, Canada.
Tickets for Jurassic Quest are sold by time slots to ensure their capacity is not exceeded. Tickets during “peak hours” are slightly more than less busy times — prices range from $19 to $36.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report.
