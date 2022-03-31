Greg Casar, a candidate for U.S. House District 35, will speak with the Texas Tribune on April 12. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Greg Casar is a rising star in Democratic circles. He’s unabashedly progressive, he’s unbothered by ruffling feathers, and now he’s set his eyes on Congress.

Join The Texas Tribune at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, for a conversation event with Greg Casar, Democratic candidate for Austin’s U.S. House District 35, interviewed by James Barragán, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune, at The Austin Club. They’ll discuss issues including housing, policing and the state of Democratic politics, as well as what Casar plans to do if he earns a seat in the Texas delegation.

Greg Casar, candidate for U.S. House District 35

Casar is the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 35. He was a member of the Austin City Council from 2015-22. Previously, Casar was the policy director at the Workers Defense Project, the chair of the Austin City Council’s Planning and Neighborhoods Committee, vice chair of the Public Safety Committee and a member of the Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee.

James Barragán, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune

Barragán covers politics for The Texas Tribune, with a focus on accountability reporting. Previously, he worked as a statehouse reporter for The Dallas Morning News and a reporter for the Austin American-Statesman and the Los Angeles Times. In 2021, he was a finalist for the Toner Prize for Excellence in Local Reporting for his coverage of Texas politics during COVID-19. See James’ most recent reporting.

