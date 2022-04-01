From giant dinosaurs to an anatomy lab, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Mechanical dinosaurs move and roar at the entertainment exhibit Jurassic Quest on March 31 and the Fort Worth Convention Center. The exhibit will be open to the public April 1-3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Bouncy houses are up for children to use. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Jurassic Quest has a show in Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, Canada from April 1 – 3. The exhibit will be in Dallas from July 29 – 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Workers set up a megalodon on March 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Stationary dinosaurs are available to ride at the dinosaur exhibit on March 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Mike Micallef, president of Reata Restaurants, speaks at a news conference on March 30, 2022. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto
The BTS cup sleeve event’s organizers hosted a cup sleeve event prior to the March 26 one in January 2022. From left to right: Hannah Vu, Lex Ongoco, Lindsey Robledo, Lani Smith. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Vendor Inu-san Onigiri sells borahae cream sandwiches made with purple cream and strawberries. The term “borahae” was coined during a 2016 concert and it means “I Purple You,” or “I’ll love you till the end of days,” since purple is the last color of the rainbow. The phrase combines two Korean words: Violet (bora) and I love you (saranghae,) according to Sports Keeda Pop, a news website founded in 2009. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Guests walk around from vendor to vendor at Ampersand Coffee’s BTS cup sleeve event on March 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A vendor sells stickers and pins at Ampersand Coffee’s 3009 Bledsoe St. location on March 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates representatives sit down for an interview with the Fort Worth ISD school board on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
The Trinity Coalition Trinity River National Water Trail Manager Teresa Patterson guides Marine Creek Collegiate High School Green Club members out the Trinity River on March 26. The Green Club had six students help clean up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Teresa Patterson, the paddle trail manager for the Trinity Coalition, helps Marine Creek Collegiate High School Green Club members out of a kayak on March 26. Volunteers from the North Texas River Runners were also in boats to clean the river. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A volunteer picks up trash inside bushes on March 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Trash bags full of litter sit on the pavement on March 26. Volunteers cleaned trash up around the city during the Cowtown Great American Cleanup. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Trash piles up in a trailer on March 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Surgical equipment sits on a cloth on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
John Peter Smith Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Rajesh R. Gandhi guides a student’s cut into a cadaver during anatomy lab at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
John Peter Smith Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Rajesh R. Gandhi places his hands on a cadaver on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A box with tracheostomy equipment sits on a table. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A blood donor at the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts waits for the ‘OK’ to leave on March 23. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for blood outpaced supply. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Phlebotomist Nicole Martinez draws blood from Crowley resident Jennifer Montoya’s arm at the American Red Cross’s mobile donation truck at the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A table is set up to hold blood collecting tubes, needles and gauze. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Phlebotomist Nicole Martinez collects the blood bag on March 23. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Gloves sit on a table for blood donation workers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

