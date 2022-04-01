DALLAS – March 31, 2022 – The coveted northwest corner of Loop 820 and Highway 377 in Haltom City will soon be home to a Class A, 335,004-square-foot warehouse with plenty of amenities.

Scannell Properties, a privately owned real estate development and investment company based in Indianapolis but with a major presence in Dallas, is expected to break ground at the beginning of April on 820 Crossing in the popular Meacham/Fossil Creek submarket. The firm has awarded Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, the leasing assignment for the industrial project expected to deliver in the first quarter of 2023. Stream Senior Vice Presidents Forrest Cook and Sarah Ozanne and Vice President Jeff Rein will oversee leasing of the facility.

“We are excited to kick off another Class-A industrial development project in DFW,” said Charles Knowlton, Senior Development Associate at Scannell Properties. “The strong in-fill location of 820 Crossing will be a great addition to our 2.8M square feet currently under construction in the Metroplex.”

820 Crossing will feature 36-foot clear height, a rear-load configuration, 62 dock doors, two drive-in ramps, and a 185-foot truck court. Ninety-five dedicated trailer positions are available, with the ability to add 40 more. The project also offers 201 car parking spaces, Early Suppression, Fast Response sprinklers, and the ability to fully secure the property. Speculative office and warehouse improvements will accommodate tenants seeking quick occupancy.

Sitting in the heart of one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most desired industrial markets, 820 Crossing offers multiple ingress and egress options and prime visibility from Loop 820 and Denton Highway. Downtown Fort Worth is about 8 miles away, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is approximately 14 miles away.

“Development in the Meacham/Fossil Creek area is extremely constrained due to land availability, and few sites remain for new construction,” Cook said. “Stream is thrilled to partner with highly regarded developer Scannell Properties on 820 Crossing.

The building’s configuration, location, and amenities make us confident that this project will meet the needs of the surrounding tenant base and be a huge success for Scannell.”

Haltom City offers multiple incentives, including Triple Freeport, to attract quality tenants seeking to take advantage of the area’s robust labor force and median household income of $52,709. The entire Fort Worth area saw 18 million square feet of net absorption in 2021.

For leasing information, contact Cook at 817.877.1310, Ozanne at 214.210.1281, or Rein at 817-877-1309.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with integrated offerings in leasing, property management, tenant representation, development, construction management, investment sales, and investment management services. Headquartered in Dallas, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, the company has grown to a staff of more than 1,100 professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $5.8 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

