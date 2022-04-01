With a reputation for refusing to mince words, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley took the stage to address an audience of county leaders about his 26 years as the top elected official and the future of the county.

He left the audience with a warning to be informed because, he said, “things are fixing to change.” The county government is losing decades of experience, he said. But the departing Tarrant County judge is especially concerned about increasing partisanship in his final months.

“Right now we don’t have civility in our elections. The parties are being run by the extremists,” Whitley said.

Those comments were directed at the Republican nominee for county judge, Tim O’Hare, Whitley told the Fort Worth Report. O’Hare used parts of opponent Betsy Price’s record of bipartisanship against her throughout the race, Whitley said.

“If we’re not careful the county can be led down a different path,” Whitley said. “It would be one that wouldn’t focus on collaboration and taking care of our most vulnerable.”

In his final public statements, Whitley hopes to drive home the purpose of county government, and the security of Tarrant County elections. Politicians are trying to leverage mistrust in elections for political points, he said, and the authority of county judges should not be imposed onto school boards.

“I’ve been a tremendous proponent of local control,” Whitley said. “And that’s it – city councils, school boards – they’re the ones that ultimately need to make those decisions in those schools.

The county judge also reflected on 26 years of service, which includes spending over $20 billion on transportation. The completion of Interstate 30, the North Tarrant Expressway, Highway 161, Highway 121 and Chisolm Trail Parkway all took place while Whitley was in office.

The county judge also pointed to a reduced tax rate, while acknowledging that residents’ tax bill has continued to rise. Higher property appraisals usually means bigger tax bills, regardless of the rate. He placed the blame for high property tax bills on the Texas Legislature.

“Every year there are fewer state legislators here (at the speech),” Whitley joked.

Often, the largest portion of residents’ property tax bill is from school districts. State legislators could provide more money directly to schools so districts can lower their tax rates, Whitley said.

Whitley also discussed how the county will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Overall, including cities, school districts and nonprofits, the county likely received over $2 billion since the start of 2021.

Whitley highlighted plans to set aside nearly $45 billion to be distributed to nonprofits across the country. Organizations should come to the county with a plan to match the federal funds, to make the money stretch further, he added.

The county already has invested money into a mental health diversion center. The center will serve as an alternative to incarceration for non-violent offenders who may be better served with housing and support than jail.

Tarrant County invested $45 million in the Blue Ribbon Committee on Child Care. The committee will explore options to provide free or reduced child care across the country.

“I hope it doesn’t take us another 20 years to realize that we have to start taking care of kids from the time they are born,” Whitley said.

He also addressed an investment of millions of dollars into a partnership with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition to address homelessness.

Whitley thanked the audience for its continued support over his nearly three decades in office.

“This is a tremendous community and it’s tremendous because you care, you get involved, and you don’t let people tear you apart,” the county judge said. “We have to be careful over the next few years or we could see a lot of that change.”

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

