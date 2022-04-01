Fort Worth Country Day (FWCD), the oldest co-ed college-preparatory school in Fort Worth, has appointed Peggy Wakeland as the next leader of its Bass Upper School, effective immediately.

Wakeland has played an integral role at FWCD’s Upper School for more than 28 years. Originally hired as an Upper School math teacher in 1994, she was promoted to Assistant Head of Upper School in 1997 and held that role until nine months ago when she began her tenure as interim Head of Upper School. Now, as FWCD’s new head of Upper School, she is responsible for assuring academic excellence, overseeing faculty and parent meetings, addressing discipline challenges and curriculum issues, partnering with students facing challenges, and calling on students to be their best.

With decades of educational experience in public, private and independent schools, Wakeland held teaching, coaching, and leadership roles within Castleberry ISD and Fort Worth ISD prior to joining FWCD. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where she received a B.A. in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation and minored in Mathematics.

“For the last 26 years, Peggy has been a part of the Upper School’s most important work,” said Eric Lombardi, Head of School. “More than a nod to continuity, Peggy’s appointment is a commitment to community and recognition of her leadership, creativity, and practical know-how. These skills and her perceptiveness have allowed the Upper School to have the most typical ‘FWCD’ experience possible each school day this year, despite persistent challenges of COVID-19. Peggy is a collaborative leader and has contagious enthusiasm about the opportunity to serve as our new Head of Upper School.”

“I have been fortunate to work with five Division Heads in my tenure; each of whom fostered my growth as an administrator,” said Wakeland. “Working with them has given me a foundation for leadership of this division. The culture of FWCD is that we are a community — families, students, alumni, faculty, and staff. I look forward to many great years ahead with this community.”

ABOUT FORT WORTH COUNTRY DAY

Since 1963, Fort Worth Country Day has inspired the passion to learn, the courage to lead, and the commitment to serve through a program that fosters the intellectual, physical, emotional and ethical development of its students. Situated on 104 acres in southwest Fort Worth, Fort Worth Country Day’s 220 faculty/staff members lead and teach grades JK-12. Offering a comprehensive college-preparatory curriculum, Fort Worth Country Day focuses on the 3A’s—academics, arts and athletics—to bring balance to students’ experiences, provide opportunities to explore multiple interests, and thrive in a compassionate community. To learn more about Fort Worth Country Day, visit www.fwcd.org or www.Facebook.com/FortWorthCountryDay.

