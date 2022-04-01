FORT WORTH, TX – March 30, 2022 – A development billed as the “new standard for industrial” in Fort Worth’s Alliance Corridor has a new tenant to occupy two of its four buildings.

Stream Realty Partners has executed a 376,782-square-foot lease for an undisclosed company at North Quarter 35 on behalf of its client, M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based real estate, investment, and development company. Stream is a national real estate services, development, and investment company based in Dallas.

Building 1 at 10717 North Freeway and Building 2 at 2709 Graham Cracker Drive offer Class A industrial space in the Alliance submarket. Building 1 offers 119,665 square feet, while Building 2 has 257,117 square feet. North Quarter 35 is adjacent to Interstate 35 West and offers prime signage and highway visibility.

“Speed to market continues to be paramount for users seeking industrial space in Dallas and Fort Worth,” said Forrest Cook, Senior Vice President at Stream. “North Quarter 35 was built to meet the ever-growing need for state-of-the-art showrooms combined with Class A industrial space. Assets with move in ready speculative improvements such as office and warehouse lighting are now the norm versus the exception, and this project was prepared to accommodate fast-moving requirements.”

The four buildings on the North Quarter 35 campus feature a total of 645,000 square feet in one of the nation’s top-performing industrial markets. The project offers shallow bay, rear load buildings along with a single cross dock with a host of amenities including 30-foot plus clear height, enhanced landscaping with pedestrian zones, Early Suppression, Fast Response sprinklers, and ample customer and employee parking. Neighbors include logistics leaders and Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, UPS, Walmart, GE Transportation, BNSF, and CEVA.

“The Fort Worth industrial market experienced 18 million square feet of space leased in 2021, with 17 million square feet of net absorption and 14.7 million square feet under construction,” said Jessica Miller Essl, Co-Founder and Co-President of M2G Ventures. “With the Alliance submarket leading the area in terms of development and leasing activity, we are looking forward to quickly taking this project to fully leased.”

The final available space at the project, Building 4, features 108,548 square feet that can be divided into a minimum of 19,440 square feet. Located at 2500 Golden Triangle Blvd. with speculative office and warehouse lighting in place, it offers maximum flexibility in regards to occupancy and size, with 126 parking spaces, two oversized ramps, and 28 dock doors.

Stream Executive Managing Director and Partner Seth Koschak, Senior Vice President Forrest Cook, and Senior Associate Brett Carlton served as the leasing agents for North Quarter 35. Stream also provides property management and construction management services for the project on behalf of M2G Ventures.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with integrated offerings in leasing, property management, tenant representation, development, construction management, investment sales, and investment management services. Headquartered in Dallas, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, the company has grown to a staff of more than 1,100 professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $5.8 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

About M2G Ventures

Guided by the company’s purpose to inspire evolution through impact and innovation, M2G Ventures carefully invests in distinctive, mixed-use, and industrial development projects primarily located in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Since its founding in 2014, the company specializes in adaptive reuse of buildings into mixed-use districts and the development of ground up and urban industrial, with a focus on creating places that users want to be. The fast-growing company has become a leading voice in the industry through a bold strategy anchored by a dedication to innovation. The company’s capstone is a social impact arm focused on changing the way we treat mental illness. The company is a Certified Women Owned Business based in Fort Worth, Texas. Visit www.m2gventures.com.

Like this: Like Loading...