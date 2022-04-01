DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas (April 1, 2022) – After a remarkable tenure with Texas Ballet Theater, company dancer Carolyn Judson will retire following this season’s production of Ben Stevenson’s World Premiere A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Originally from California, Judson joined TBT in 2003, after training at Houston Ballet’s Ben Stevenson Academy. She has performed in coveted title roles over the years in The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Cleopatra and Swan Lake, all of which were choreographed by Ben Stevenson. In addition, Judson also worked with Twyla Tharp and Queensland Ballet.

“I was the luckiest to find my perfect fit here at Texas Ballet Theater 19 years ago. Ben and the artistic staff believed in me and gave me opportunities and a safe space to grow, making it possible for me to have the most wonderful career. I am so grateful for the relationships I’ve gotten to have with them, with the production crew, with my amazing fellow dancers, and with the audiences in Dallas and Fort Worth. I look forward to spending more time with my kids as my career of being a ballerina comes to a close, but I will miss all of these people who have been my second family to me. Thank you to everyone for being such a special part of my life.” – Carolyn Judson, TBT Company Dancer

In her final performance for TBT, she will perform as Titania, beautiful queen of the fairies in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the whimsical tale of enchanted lovers who resolve mischievous mix-ups to reunite with their intendeds.

“I have been fortunate to work with ballerinas all over the world, very few have the magic that Carolyn Judson brings to the stage.” – Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., TBT Artistic Director

“Carolyn Judson’s extraordinary talent has significantly contributed to Texas Ballet Theater’s reputation as a first-class ballet company.” – Mrs. Anne Bass, TBT Board of Governors Chair

Following her retirement, Carolyn will continue to focus on her family and on her work as a holistic health coach and GYROTONIC® instructor. She is married to former TBT company manager, Justin Urso, with whom she has a daughter, Evelyn and a son, Judson.

