A caseworker’s badge hangs off her neck as she prepares to assist on a case for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in June 2018. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune
The Texas Tribune Tribcast for April 1, 2022. Credit: The Texas Tribune

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Reese and Mitchell about the fallout from sexual abuse allegations at a state-contracted children’s shelter and Russian threats against Texas’ energy infrastructure.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can receive confidential help by calling the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 800-656-4673 or visiting its online hotline.

