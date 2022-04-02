This April, the Fort Worth Report is spotlighting individuals and institutions across Tarrant County who are working to create a more sustainable community. Check back for a new story each Monday of Earth Month.

Lindsay Crutcher’s decision to launch Fort Worth’s first refill shop was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her mother and husband were diagnosed with cancer in early 2020, and she had time at home to research how everyday chemicals could impact her family’s health.

“It makes you look at what you’re putting on your body, around your body and in your homes,” Crutcher said. “If anybody really starts researching those things, you want to do better for yourself, and a lot of that change leads to doing better for the environment.”

While a Dallas refill shop started up in late 2020, Crutcher was unable to find a comparable option in Fort Worth. So, in October, she opened For the Love of Zero.

The pop-up shop offers liquid soaps without aluminum or sulfates, household cleaning products, bar soaps, reusable Swedish dishcloths and recycled glass bottles for storage. Crutcher said the name references zero waste, the concept of reducing the amount of materials people throw away and repurposing products for other uses.

Her business is part of a wider trend growing in popularity across the country. Refill shops allow customers to buy toiletries and cleaners without purchasing single-use plastic bottles. Retailers encourage people to bring their own reusable containers and to return on a regular basis to refill them.

“I decided I wanted to try to do this because even if I’m buying better products, I would like to not have that single plastic waste all the time,” Crutcher said. “I wanted to help fill the need.”

So far, Crutcher — a full-time nurse at John Peter Smith Hospital — has sold her products through monthly weekend events at Lola’s Trailer Park and AVOCA Coffee on Magnolia, along with pop-up appearances at Lazy Daisy Coffee Bar and Maple Branch Craft Brewery.

She hopes to build more relationships within Fort Worth’s small business community so she can build more awareness about For the Love of Zero’s mission.

“Most people have heard of refill shops, but have never been to one or don’t currently refill. But I think this really sparks their interest,” Crutcher said. “Right now, I’m working on getting more consistent with where I’m at each month so that I can help my repeat customers plan for when their supplies are low.”

Most of Crutcher’s soaps are sourced from Texas retailers, and Crutcher has partnered with the first refill shop in Dallas, Usefull Co. Crutcher hopes to open a storefront in the future, but wanted to get started with as little upfront risk as possible to see if there was demand for a refill store in Fort Worth.

Customers have begun spreading the word about For the Love of Zero. Amanda Vines, a Fort Worth mobile app developer who previously visited Usefull Co., spotted Crutcher at AVOCA in February.

“I was drawn to the environmentally friendly aspect of it, since there’s no packaging or waste, and you’re also supporting a local business,” Vines said. “There’s a lot more options in Dallas, so this was really, really cool to see in Fort Worth.”

Fort Worth has a long way to go when it comes to helping residents live a zero waste lifestyle, including more stores that sell products in bulk, Vines said. She would love to have a store where she could refill liquids like olive oil and vinegars rather than purchasing more plastic or glass bottles.

More community gardens and farmer’s markets could make fresh produce more accessible and affordable, Vines added, and she remains concerned about how much material makes it from the recycling bin to a recycling center.

“A big problem in this space is how do you get the average person to adopt these practices? How can Fort Worth make it easier to participate?” Vines said. “I’d be remiss not to mention that we can’t put all the responsibility on the consumer, so how do we get companies on board with being more eco-friendly and taking more responsibility?”

Crutcher agrees that embracing a zero waste lifestyle, especially reducing consumption of plastic, can be intimidating for most people. Small steps, like drinking from a reusable water bottle or asking restaurants to put your leftovers into a reusable container from home, can make a big difference in the long run, she said.

“Try not to let it overwhelm you. When you go out and there’s not a sustainable choice, or you forgot your cup at home, don’t feel the burden of that,” Crutcher said. “Just do what you can, when you can. And if we demand more out of bigger businesses, that’s where we’re really going to make the change. By doing these little things, we’re pushing them in the right direction.”

