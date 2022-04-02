In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with newsmakers, economist Ray Perryman discusses oil prices, inflation and the Dallas-Fort Worth economic engine.

Business editor Bob Francis spoke with Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, on Friday, April 1, as the economist prepared to speak at the 31st annual meeting of the Northeast Leadership Forum held at the Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For a longer version, please listen to the audio file attached to this article.

Bob Francis: I thought I’d first ask just you what do you see overall with Texas with the oil prices and such? What do you see happening?

Ray Perryman: There’s a lot of things going on in Texas right now. Most of them are good. Obviously, higher oil prices are good for the Texas economy, unlike a lot of places. And we are seeing some production begin to pick up and things like that begin to happen in a positive way.

So on balance, I think it’s good for Texas. Obviously it’s part of the inflation problem, which hits a lot of people pretty hard. So there is a downside to it here in Texas. Also, oil goes into so many different goods. It’s in pharmaceuticals, it’s in chemicals, it’s in toiletries, it’s in paint, it’s in fertilizer. And synthetic fibers, all sorts of things. So when the price of oil goes up, it raises the prices of a lot of things. And also just the transporting of other goods and services that other Texas companies make. But when you work it all out, it’s clearly positive for the Texas economy to have higher oil prices.

Francis: And what do you see specifically happening in Dallas and Fort Worth right now? We’re growing like crazy.

Perryman: I think, Bob, you just said it. It’s remarkable what’s going on right now in the area. You’ve had amazing new locations, amazing new job creation. Dallas and Fort Worth combined in just 15 months, got back all jobs lost during the pandemic. And that’s a remarkable statement in and of itself. And it’s since gained about 150,000 jobs over and above where you were before the pandemic. To put that in perspective, the state of Texas has only gained 200,000.

So three-fourths of them are here. And that speaks to the diversity of the economy, the strength of the economy, the great work of a lot of economic development professionals all over the metroplex. As you know, you’ve had a lot of big high profile locations. You’ve had a lot of recognition for some of those. So there’s just a lot of very, very good things going on in the region right now. As we look ahead, we feel very good about the future of this region.

Francis: One of the things that Fort Worth people are concerned about is that there were a lot of corporate relocations during the pandemic, but they all seem to go toward Dallas and not really to Fort Worth. Does Fort Worth have an image problem? What do you think the issue is there?

Perryman: I wouldn’t say Fort Worth has an image problem. Fort Worth has a different image than Dallas, and there’s a long history to that. I mean, Dallas was the headquarters of the cotton industry. Fort Worth was the headquarters of the beef industry. So if you look at their evolution, they have long histories and different images. Fort Worth has by far the biggest, the best arts and cultural resources in the state of Texas. I think that serves them very well.

Ray Perryman speaking at the Northeast Leadership Forum. (Robert Francis/Fort Worth Report)

Alliance Airport is a huge draw for a lot of business oriented type locations, but the corporate headquarters tend to go to those major high profile cities, be it Atlanta or Chicago or Dallas or Los Angeles or New York or Houston, even in the energy sector. And there tends to be four or five cities in the country that tend to pull those big locations in more than others. And I think as much as anything, Dallas is sort of winning the race among those folks, but this is typically not a contest between Dallas and Fort Worth, and Fort Worth loses. It’s a contest between Dallas and Atlanta, and Dallas wins.

Francis: I see that housing has been exploding here, but I hear some people talking about a possible housing bubble. But what do you see ahead for housing in this area?

Perryman: I think we may be in for what I would call a garden variety correction in the housing market, not a big bubble in a big collapse like we had in 2008. We have seen prices grow very rapidly. Right now, interest rates are starting to go up a little bit. Some of the excess funds people had as a result of all the stimulus packages have been spent down. There’s a little more uncertainty with the war in the Ukraine and other things. So you might see a little bit of slowing down, but the bottom line is we still don’t have enough inventory to meet the demand. So I don’t see any type of major correction, but I do think I don’t expect to see the same huge rates of increase we’ve seen in the past few years.

